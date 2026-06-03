DJ Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Acc (AEME LN) Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 104.7688 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40841697 CODE: AEME LN ISIN: LU1437017350 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437017350 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEME LN Sequence No.: 429873 EQS News ID: 2338764 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2026 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)