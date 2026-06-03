DJ Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc (TNOW LN) Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2026 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1439.8965 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 249271 CODE: TNOW LN ISIN: LU0533033741 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533033741 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TNOW LN Sequence No.: 429845 EQS News ID: 2338708 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2338708&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2026 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)