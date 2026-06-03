DJ Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (MTHU LN) Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2026 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.5876 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 152824 CODE: MTHU LN ISIN: LU2891727930 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2891727930 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTHU LN Sequence No.: 429816 EQS News ID: 2338648 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2026 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)