DJ Amundi MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc (MEUG LN) Amundi MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2026 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 238.1683 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2512393 CODE: MEUG LN ISIN: FR0010261198 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUG LN Sequence No.: 429811 EQS News ID: 2338638 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2026 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)