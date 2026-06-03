UPM-Kymmene Oyj: Changes in UPM's Group Executive Team: Joonas Rauramo appointed Executive Vice President, UPM Energy

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Changes board/management/auditors) June 3, 2026 at 10:00 EEST

Changes in UPM's Group Executive Team: Joonas Rauramo appointed Executive Vice President, UPM Energy

Joonas Rauramo has been appointed Executive Vice President, UPM Energy. He will be a member of UPM's Group Executive Team and report to Massimo Reynaudo, President and CEO. He will assume his role on October 1, 2026 and will be based in Helsinki, Finland.

Rauramo, born in 1983, will join UPM from Coolbrook Oy where he has served as CEO since 2022 and prior to that as Executive Vice President, Strategy & Industrial Partnerships. From 2007 to 2021, he held various roles at Fortum, most recently as Vice President, Wind and as Vice President, Solar & Wind Development. He serves as a board member at Korkia, and as a member of the IEA Technology and Innovation Advisory Board. Rauramo has Master of Science in Technology from Helsinki University of Technology and Master of Science in Economics from Aalto University School of Economics. He is a Finnish citizen.

"I'm delighted to welcome Joonas to UPM. He brings extensive experience in power generation and industrial decarbonisation, as well as deep expertise in energy markets, project financing, M&A and building global partnerships. These are capabilities that are increasingly critical as demand for reliable, emission-free electricity continues to grow and the energy system undergoes profound transformation. With Joonas on board, we continue to develop our energy business further and contribute to the transition towards a sustainable and resilient energy future," says Massimo Reynaudo.

UPM, Media relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM

UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,100 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €9.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

UPM - we renew the everyday

Read more: upm.com