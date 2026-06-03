Clas Ohlson AB: Clas Ohlson Year-end report 2025/26

A strong end to the year - continued positive momentum

Fourth quarter - 1 February to 30 April

Net sales amounted to 2,611 MSEK (2,343), an increase of 11%, of which 9% related to organic growth, 2% acquisition and 0% to currency effects

Online sales amounted to 615 MSEK (493), an increase of 25%, of which 11% related to acquisitions

Operating profit amounted to 180 MSEK (109)

Profit after tax totalled 139 MSEK (80)

Earnings per share was 2.18 SEK (1.26)

Financial year- 1 May to 30 April

Net sales amounted to 12,514 MSEK (11,627), an increase of 8%, of which 9% related to organic growth, 1 per cent acquisition and -2% to currency effects

Online sales amounted to 2,572 MSEK (2,231), an increase of 15%, of which 4% related to acquisitions

Operating profit amounted to 1,527 MSEK (1,171)

Profit after tax totalled 1,169 MSEK (882)

Earnings per share was 18.40 SEK (13.91)

The Board of Directors proposes a total dividend of 14.00 SEK per share, comprising an ordinary dividend of 9.25 SEK per share and, in consideration of the company's financial position, an extraordinary dividend of 4.75 SEK per share

Events after the end of the reporting period

Net sales in May amounted to 1,010 MSEK (883), an increase of 14%, of which 9% related to organic growth, 3% acquisition and 3% to currency effects

In connection with the Capital Markets Day on 3 June, the company will provide a more in-depth view of its strategy and future development, as well as present new financial targets for the coming three-year period

CEO Kristofer Tonström comments on financial year and fourth quarter 2025/26:

By focusing on our core business and what we can influence ourselves, we have delivered another record year, demonstrating the strength of our business model, even in a world characterised by uncertainty. The last quarter of the year showed continued strong development with an organic sales increase of 9 per cent. Operating profit amounted to 180 MSEK, which is an increase of 66 per cent compared to the previous year. For the full year, organic sales growth was 9 per cent and free cash flow increased to 1.3 BnSEK. The operating margin was 12.2 per cent and earnings per share increased to SEK 18.40. The Board of Directors proposal is to distribute an ordinary dividend of 9.25 SEK per share and 4.75 SEK as an extraordinary dividend, totalling 14 SEK per share, or 76 per cent of the profit for the year. Strong growth, high profitability and capital efficiency enables both increased investments and a higher dividend.

A business model with continous renewal of the assortment

Our strategy to build an all-weather portfolio of need-based products continues to yield results. In addition, the constant renewal of the assortment helps us to remain relevant during all months of the year and drives traffic to both stores and online. During the fourth quarter, we saw stable growth in all prioritised product niches, and the new products we launched in areas such as outdoor lighting and garden equipment were well received by customers. In total, we launched around 5,000 new products during the financial year, which is at the same high pace as in recent years. Customer reviews of the products also continue to pour in. During the quarter, we received approximately 90,000 new product reviews and the rating averaged 4.4 on a scale of 1-5, with 5 being the highest.

Five new stores during the quarter

To become even more accessible to our customers, we continue to open new stores in attractive locations. The end of the quarter in particular was intense, with four store openings in the space of a week. Overall, new stores contributed 1 per cent to organic growth, while growth in comparable units contributed 7 per cent. The number of customers is also increasing, and we now have 6.2 million members in the customer club in Club Clas. But even more gratifying is the high level of activity we see among members, where more and more people are shopping more and more often.

Rapid and profitable online growth

At the same time, we are also becoming more and more accessible with our e-commerce offering. Growth in www.clasohlson.com continued strong in the quarter and the sales channels within Spares are developing very well. As recently as February, Batteriexperten was launched in Finland and sales are already exceeding our expectations. Overall, e-commerce accounted for 24 per cent of total net sales in the quarter, and it is our expectation that e-commerce will continue to grow faster than total sales.

Investing in our future logistics

As previously communicated, we have decided on one of the company's largest investments ever with a new, state-of-the-art automation solution in our distribution centre in Insjön. During the quarter, we put the shovel in the ground and when the project is completed, in the second half of 2027, we will have the capacity to handle significantly larger volumes at a lower cost. The investment in the new logistics solution will amount to approximately 400-450 MSEK, which will affect the total level of investment in the coming years. In the 2026/27 financial year, we expect to invest a total of approximately 600 MSEK, of which approximately 350 MSEK relates to the logistics investment.

A clear path to continued growth

Looking ahead, we see that many external factors are likely to continue to be challenging. Increased material costs, freight costs and uncertainty about customers' willingness and space to consume are some of the concerns we may see in the future. At the same time, the organisation has shown time and time again that we can fend off external factors by being effective in everything we can influence. We tell our customers Let's fix it, and I am proud of all the co-workers who show every day in action that it is not just a slogan. Our strategy for creating value for customers, employees and shareholders with a relevant assortment, a strong brand and an appreciated customer meeting both in-store and online remains unchanged. Now, like the entire Clas Ohlson team, I'm looking forward to taking on the summer and meeting customers with everything they need for a better and more comfortable everyday life. See you in stores and online!

Webcasted presentation today at 9.00 a.m., Capital Markets Day at 1.00 p.m.

President and CEO Kristofer Tonström and CFO Pernilla Walfridsson will comment on the report at 9:00 CEST today at a webcasted presentation. The presentation will be held in English and is followed by a Q&A session. If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions. Link to webcast. If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference. Link to teleconference. An on-demand version of the webcast will be available at about.clasohlson.com after closing of the presentation.

Registration for digital participation at the Capital Markets Day takes place via https://clas-ohlson.events.inderes.com/cmd-2026.

For more information, please contact:

Niklas Carlsson, Head of External Communications and IR +46 247 444 29, niklas.carlsson@clasohlson.se

This is information that Clas Ohlson AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:00 a.m. CEST on 3 June 2026.



Clas Ohlson was founded in 1918 as a mail order company in Insjön, Dalarna. Today, we offer a carefully selected range of affordable quality products for a comfortable everyday life for our customers. We have approximately 250 stores and e-commerce in Sweden, Norway and Finland, as well as online sales in several additional European markets via subsidiaries. The Group has just over 5,000 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 13 billion. Clas Ohlson's share (CLAS B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. Read more at about.clasohlson.com/en/