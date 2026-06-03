Bioz, Inc.: Hamilton Company Transforms Digital Engagement with Bioz, Contributing to Award-Winning Web Experience

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Bioz, Inc. , the AI platform converting research data into product confidence, announced its collaboration with Hamilton Company , a global leader in precision measurement devices, automated liquid handling, and laboratory instrumentation. Hamilton has enhanced its digital marketing strategy through the implementation of Bioz Badges across its website, contributing to measurable increases in user engagement and industry recognition.

Since integrating Bioz, Hamilton has seen a significant increase in time spent on its website, reflecting deeper user interaction with product content and scientific validation. This enhanced digital experience has also contributed to Hamilton being recognized with a Horizon Interactive Award , a prestigious international honor for excellence in web design and interactive content.

Hamilton has long supported innovation across life science and analytical workflows. As part of its evolving digital strategy, the company has prioritized leveraging peer-reviewed publications to better communicate product value and support customer decision-making. At Hamilton, we've embedded Bioz Badges across our product webpages to give researchers direct access to the scientific data they need - from structured citation data to publication excerpts and real-world application insights. It's been a win on both sides: our customers get a richer, more informed experience, and our internal teams gain meaningful visibility into how our products are being used in the field," said Will McDonald , Marketing Content Manager at Hamilton.

Beyond marketing, Hamilton's product teams are leveraging Bioz insights to identify new applications for underutilized products, helping reposition them within relevant research workflows. Engineering and commercial teams alike are utilizing citation data to better understand product performance and emerging trends.

Bioz has also become a key component of Hamilton's content strategy. By highlighting publication-backed use cases on social media, the company has driven strong engagement, with posts generating thousands of impressions and clicks, further extending the reach of its scientific validation.

Internally, the Bioz analytics dashboard is providing actionable insights into user behavior and product interest. Teams are using these metrics to track engagement, evaluate performance, and better understand return on investment, with plans to expand access to these insights across the organization.

"By embedding Bioz Badges, Hamilton is leveraging publication data to drive both digital engagement and strategic insight," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "This collaboration demonstrates how scientific data can support measurable business outcomes, from improved user experience to industry recognition."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Hamilton Company

Hamilton Company is a global leader in precision measurement devices, automated liquid handling, and laboratory instrumentation. The company develops innovative solutions for life science research, analytical chemistry, and clinical diagnostics, supporting scientists in achieving accurate, reproducible results across a wide range of applications.

Helpful Links

Bioz

Bioz Badges

Bioz Stars

Hamilton Company

For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/hamilton-company-transforms-digital-engagement-with-bioz-contributing-1172029