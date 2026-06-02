Cue Biopharma, Inc.: Cue Biopharma Announces Board Transition and Addition of New Directors with Continued Company Evolution

Daniel Camardo, former CEO and executive commercial leader with a track record of successful launches joins the board

Viola Meehan, former CFO with broad experience in governance, strategic finance and executive leadership joins the board

BOSTON, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a precision immuno-engineering company focused on developing transformative therapies targeting functional cures for immunological disorders, today announced the transition of its board as the Company continues its strategic growth and transformation to support late clinical stage capabilities and activities. Effective May 29, 2026, four independent directors, Jill Broadfoot, Peter Kiener, Frank Morich, and Patrick Verheyen, have resigned from the board.

"The Cue Board is evolving along with the business," said Pasha Sarraf, M.D., Ph.D., chairman of the board. "I am grateful for the tenure and many contributions of the directors transitioning from the board at this time. They have helped Cue reach this stage in its evolution and positioned the company for accelerated growth. We thank these directors for their dedicated service and wish them continued success in their future endeavors."

Cue simultaneously announced the appointment of Daniel Camardo and Viola Meehan to the board. Dr. Sarraf welcomed the new directors, "We are intentionally adding new perspectives to support the next stage of growth following recent strategic expansion of the pipeline and leadership team. As a former CEO and executive commercial leader, Dan has an impressive track record of leading organizations that have brought innovative biopharmaceutical solutions to market. He has contributed to the successful launch of multiple blockbuster medicines with over $1 billion in annual net sales." Dr. Sarraf continued, "Viola's breadth of experience in strategic financial planning and roles as CFO, CFO consultant and corporate operator have afforded her a broad perspective that will be invaluable to Cue as we seek to build out the Company's strategic finance function. On behalf of the entire board, we look forward to working with Dan and Viola as they bring their additive experience to help Cue drive patient and shareholder value as the company continues its strategic growth and transformation to support late clinical stage capabilities and activities."

Daniel Camardo has over 30 years of industry experience and currently serves as President of Immedica Pharma North America, a subsidiary of Immedica Pharma AB, a Swedish biopharma focused on commercializing rare disease and specialty medicines. Before his role at Immedica Pharma, Mr. Camardo served as CEO at Athersys, a publicly traded clinical stage cell therapy company. He earlier served in senior executive roles at companies including Astellas Pharma, Inc, Clarus Therapeutics, Inc, and Horizon Therapeutics, where he was Executive Vice President and President, U.S. before Horizon Therapeutics was acquired by Amgen in 2023. Mr. Camardo holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Rochester and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University.

Viola M. Meehan has over 30 years of experience comprising both board membership and finance roles. She currently serves as independent director of the privately held, Chicago-based Federal Savings Bank, and has held impactful committee chair roles at various institutions. Ms. Meehan's experience in biopharma spans both large corporate and startup organizations. She previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Vanqua Bio, a startup focused on neurodegenerative diseases. Earlier in her career, she was Vice President, R&D Finance and Operations at Abbvie, Inc. and Controller, U.S. Commercial Products at Abbott Laboratories. She was previously a staff auditor at Coopers & Lybrand, now PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). Ms. Meehan holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School and a Master of Business Administration in finance from the University of Chicago.

"We believe the depth and breadth of experience that Dan and Viola bring will immediately benefit Cue and our board," said Shao-Lee Lin, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer, president and board director of Cue Biopharma. "We are rapidly building capabilities to support our strategy as we move to become a late-stage clinical company with operational momentum and organizational focus. Both Dan and Viola bring proven executive leadership and important skillsets to the board, including building organizations, leading commercial launches, scaling therapies, as well as extensive strategic finance experience, especially within a research and development environment." Dr. Lin continued, "I look forward to working with Dan and Viola to collectively advance our mission of transforming patient lives by focusing on functional cures for immunological disorders with high unmet need."

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma (Nasdaq: CUE) is a clinical stage therapeutics company focused on advancing a portfolio of potentially transformative therapies aimed at enabling functional cures across immunological disorders. Its lead asset is a novel anti-IgE antibody with a dual mechanism of action, currently in Phase 2 development for allergic diseases. In addition, Cue developed the Immuno-STAT platform which selectively targets disease-specific T cells in vivo without broad immune modulation. Its lead autoimmune candidate, CUE-401, is advancing towards Phase 1 and was designed to regulate inflammation and drive Treg-mediated tolerance. Cue is led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in identifying, acquiring, and advancing promising drug candidates.

For more information please visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding: the company's expectations for its board of directors; and expectations regarding the company's growth, and the company's business strategies, plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "promise," "potential" or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the company's ability to maintain and establish collaboration, licensing and other arrangements; the company's limited operating history, limited cash and a history of losses; the company's ability to obtain adequate financing to fund its business operations in the near term and successfully remediate its current "going concern" determination that it does not have sufficient capital on hand to continue operations beyond the next twelve months; the company's ability to achieve profitability; potential setbacks in the company's research and development efforts for its current and future drug product candidates, including negative or inconclusive results from its preclinical studies or clinical trials or the company's ability to replicate in later clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of its product candidates; serious and unexpected drug-related side effects or other safety issues experienced by participants in clinical trials; potential challenges associated with clinical trials conducted in China and the company's access to, and acceptability of, the data therefrom; its ability to secure required U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") or other governmental approvals for its product candidates and the breadth of any approved indication; delays and changes in regulatory requirements, policy and guidelines including potential delays in submitting required regulatory applications to the FDA; the company's reliance on licensors, collaborators, contract research organizations, suppliers and other business partners; the company's ability to obtain adequate financing to fund its business operations in the future and ability to continue as a going concern; the company's ability to maintain and enforce necessary patent and other intellectual property protection; competitive factors; general economic and market conditions and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report(s) on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made by the company in this press release is based only on information currently available to the company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor and Media Contact

Agnes Lee

Chief Officer of Public and Investor Relations

Marie Campinell

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

ir@cuebio.com

Cue Biopharma, Inc.