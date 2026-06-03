U.S. power electronics specialist Enphase has released a white paper outlining how it is using bi-directional switch (BDS) devices based on gallium nitride (GaN) to improve its microinverters and other distributed power electronics products. Enphase began using GaN technology last year with the launch of the IQ9N-3P system, a three-phase microinverter for commercial-scale solar projects. The company says the product enables faster switching, cooler operation, improved reliability and up to 97.5% conversion efficiency. "GaN is expected to set us on a whole new trajectory for cost, performance and ...

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