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WKN: A2JAHR | ISIN: CA89679A2092 | Ticker-Symbol: QPA1
Frankfurt
03.06.26 | 08:05
25,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRISURA GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRISURA GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,00025,60011:58
25,00025,40002.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2026 23:42 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Trisura Group Ltd: Trisura Group Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. ("Trisura" or "Trisura Group") (TSX: TSU) today announced the results of the Company's virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on June 2, 2026 in Toronto (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, all nine nominees proposed for election to the board of directors (the "Board") by Shareholders were elected. Management received the following proxies from Shareholders in regard to the election of directors:

Director NomineeVotes For- Votes Withheld-
David Clare34,554,96599.61%135,0870.39%
Paul Gallagher33,529,26596.65%1,160,7873.35%
Sacha Haque34,634,60799.84%55,4450.16%
Barton Hedges34,632,73899.83%57,3140.17%
Anik Lanthier34,276,12598.81%413,9271.19%
Janice Madon34,625,53099.81%64,5220.19%
George Myhal33,078,49995.35%1,611,5534.65%
Chris Sekine34,676,23799.96%13,8150.04%
Lilia Sham34,631,96699.83%58,0860.17%

At the Meeting, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, Shareholders also voted in favour of the appointment of Deloitte LLP as external auditor of the Company and authorized the Board to set the remuneration of the auditor. The results of the vote are:

Votes For: 34,981,300 (99.93%)

Votes Withheld: 25,645 (0.07%)

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Warranty, Corporate Insurance, Program and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada and the United States. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TSU".

Further information is available at http://www.trisuragroup.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website. Investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca

For more information, please contact:

Bryan Sinclair
Tel: 416 607 2135
Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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