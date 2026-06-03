Lotus Technology Inc.: Lotus opens orders for Eletre X in mainland Europe

Eletre X is built for drivers who refuse to compromise - delivering ultimate performance, 1,200+ km of range, and 9-minute charging in a practical hybrid SUV.1

Available to order today, starting from €96,990.

Supercar levels of performance in a practical SUV with a 900V architecture and up to 952 PS and 935 Nm of torque.

No more range anxiety with EV-only range of up to 350 km; comprehensive range exceeding 1200 km (WLTP), without refuelling or charging.

Ultra-fast charging with 70 kWh battery charging from 20-80% in just 9 minutes with 350 kW DC charger, making it one of the fastest charging electrified vehicles to come to market.

Consistent performance in all driving conditions with 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, and 0-100km/h acceleration in 3.5 seconds, even at 10% state of charge.

Engineered with Lotus DNA and up to 120kg lighter than its fully electric counterpart, Eletre 900.

X-Hybrid is the first of its kind of technology to come to market in Europe. Deliveries expected to commence in Q4 2026.

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: LOT) ("Lotus Tech" or the "Company"), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today introduced Eletre X (known as For Me in China), the first vehicle built on the brand's proprietary X-Hybrid architecture. The car is available to order now in mainland Europe2, starting from €96,990, and customer deliveries are expected from Q4 2026.

Eletre X joins the Eletre range in delivering everything customers expect from a Lotus - dynamic, refined performance and deeply engaging driving - without asking them to compromise on range, practicality or long-distance capability.

X-Hybrid is Lotus' new proprietary technology, blending battery electric vehicle (BEV) performance with internal combustion engine (ICE) support to deliver long-range flexibility and practicality; alongside sustained high performance and Lotus' trademark driver engagement. It plays a key role in Lotus' Focus 2030 strategy, as part of its multi-power train approach built around the customer.

Mr. Qingfeng Feng, Chief Executive Officer of Lotus Tech, said, "Eletre X is proof of how cutting-edge technology can serve the driver, a value which is at the heart of the Lotus brand. We feel that we have created something which not only pushes the boundaries of what is possible from a technical standpoint but, in doing so, enriches their emotional and practical driving experience."

X-Hybrid - a new architecture. Electric first performance, with extended range capabilities

X-Hybrid is a technology like no other. At its core is a 11C high-discharge battery system supported with a 150kW onboard generator. Eletre X's onboard generator, powered by a 2.0 litre Turbo engine, continuously replenishes available energy during driving. This delivers uninterrupted performance across extended journeys and demanding operating conditions, unlike most hybrid systems that rely on energy recovery alone.

The engine operates primarily as part of an intelligent onboard power generation system, replenishing available energy during longer journeys and sustained high-load driving.

That same system intelligently adapts energy deployment depending on speed, battery state of charge and driver demand, operating across multiple drive scenarios, balancing pure EV driving, onboard power generation and hybrid assistance to optimise performance, efficiency and real-world usability.

All of this, combined with a 900V architecture and a 52-litre fuel tank, results in a target combined WLTP range of more than 1,200 km and up to 350 km on electric power alone - delivering consistent performance, efficiency and long-term reliability. This means drivers never need to touch the engine for most daily driving, or rethink longer journeys around charging infrastructure.

Eletre X is one of the fastest charging electrified vehicles to come to market and supports 20-80% charging in approximately 9 minutes on a 350 kW DC charger - the time it takes to grab a coffee.

Uninterrupted performance, no matter the environment

Eletre X is designed to deliver supercar performance, whilst ensuring the safety, efficiency and practicality of an SUV with:

952 PS and 935 Nm through dual permanent magnet motors - ensuring the car responds instantly, and feeling feels smooth and effortless.

Covers 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, and 80-160 km/h in 3.88 seconds - delivering reliable performance in everyday driving conditions.

As part of Lotus' relentless pursuit of performance, Eletre X is designed to deliver repeatable, dependable capability across real world conditions. Even at approximately 20% battery charge, around 550-kW of output remains available. From Nordic-winter readiness to Alpine descents, or a sustained Autobahn cruise, the battery management system ensures immediate readiness.

A true Lotus chassis, engineered for precision and control

With nearly 80 years of performance engineering to draw on, Eletre X applies the Lotus DNA throughout its chassis and aerodynamic systems, developed to deliver the world-class dynamics, handling and driver feel that customers expect from Lotus.

The vehicle's body structure uses Lotus' porosity philosophy - intelligently directing airflow through as well as around the vehicle to balance cooling, stability and drag. Active aerodynamic systems help to amplify efficiency with the active grille shutter and improve stability with an active rear spoiler capable of generating up to 120kg of downforce under braking.

Eletre X combines its new powertrain architecture with a series of advanced chassis technologies developed to preserve precision, composure and body control, despite full-size SUV proportions. This includes:

48V active anti-roll control, delivering up to 1,400 Nm of roll-stabilising torque

Dual-chamber air suspension

Dual-valve adaptive dampers capable of responding in as little as 2 milliseconds to changing road and load conditions

Front double-wishbone suspension

Active torque management systems

Custom-developed Pirelli P Zero 5 LTS tyres for wet adhesion and sustained high-speed stability

Brembo six-piston brakes support strong stopping performance and thermal recovery during repeated high-load use.



All of this has been done to ensure Eletre X responds and handles like a Lotus - it is designed to feel much smaller and lighter than consumers would expect from a traditional SUV.

Lotus' commitment to obsessive engineering and lightweight principles has also cancelled out the weight of its new technologies through savings across the body frame, electric drive system and battery base plate, leaving Eletre X H550 up to 120kg lighter than the Eletre 900.

Refined inside and out for the ultimate driving experience

Every touchpoint inside the cabin has been designed to simplify and enhance how the car should feel and perform. Slim digital displays and a driver-focused Lotus Hyper OS infotainment system. Analogue controls for primary functions keep the driver physically connected to the car. A head-up display to ensure attention stays where it belongs.

Additional features unique to Lotus include:

A 23-speaker KEF audio system which uses Uni-Q technology, positioning high-frequency and mid-range drivers on the same acoustic axis - making every journey feel extraordinary and envelops the driver in it.

Thirty perception sensors and NVIDIA Thor computing architecture work quietly in the background, building confidence on every journey without ever intruding on the experience.

Interior materials include carbon fibre, Alcantara and Wyron Truecycled - a pioneering upcycled textile, introduced as part of Lotus' commitment to sustainability without compromise on quality or character.



Pricing3 and availability

Eletre X is competitively priced in the super SUV segment, and will be available in two variants:

Eletre X H550, the entry point, starting at €96,990

Eletre X H1000, the flagship, starting at €119,990

Available to order now in mainland Europe, with customer deliveries expected to commence from Q4 2026.

UK customer deliveries are expected to commence in summer 2027 and is subject to right hand drive homologation.

Note 1: All specifications outlined in this press release is the target data and not final. It may vary - subject to European homologation. Some model features, optional extras and colours shown may not be available, or may only be available in a certain specification. The specified fuel consumption and emission data are determined based on the measurement procedures prescribed by law.

Note 2: Lotus' key markets in mainland Europe include Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, France, Austria, Luxembourg, Norway, Sweden.

Note 3: All pricing is dependent on chosen model and excludes options, specifications, taxes and delivery charges and Lotus reserves the right to revise its prices in the future due to, but not limited to, availability of materials, delivery costs, inflation and changes in (local) taxes.

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalization and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit www.group-lotus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential", "forecast", "plan", "seek", "future", "propose" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lotus Technology Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contact Information

For investor inquiries

ir@group-lotus.com