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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2026 00:36 Uhr
27 Leser
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AmperCap Acquisition Company Announces the Pricing of $125,000,000 Initial Public Offering

New York, NY, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmperCap Acquisition Company (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,500,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") and begin trading on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, under the ticker symbol "APMCU." Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of one ordinary share upon the consummation of the Company's initial business combination. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "APMC" and "APMCR," respectively. The offering is expected to close on June 4, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry. The Company's primary focus, however, will be on middle-market companies in or with strategic ties to the United States and Mexico, with scalable business models, solid fundamentals, and clear opportunities to accelerate growth through strategic and financial support. The Company's management team is led by Co-Chief Executive Officers, Alberto Gutierrez Pier and Harish Dadoo Gonzalez, also the Company's Chief Financial Officer. The board of directors also includes Luis Pena Kegel, John Salemi, and Alberto Flores Ibarrola.

EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. is acting as lead book-running manager for the offering. Clear Street LLC is acting as co-manager.

A registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and became effective on June 2, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from EarlyBirdCapital, Inc., 366 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, Attention: Syndicate Department, or by telephone at 212-661-0200.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

AmperCap Acquisition Company
12 East 49th Street, 18th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Harish Dadoo Gonzalez
harish@ampercap.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.