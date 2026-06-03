New AI capabilities mark the next evolution of Broadvoice's unified brand, bringing autonomous voice handling and real-time decision support to contact centers worldwide

Broadvoice, a leader in AI-powered customer experience solutions, today announced GoEngage and AI Analyst, two new AI capabilities for GoContact.

GoEngage automates inbound voice interactions with a natural, human-like cadence. AI Analyst gives contact center leaders instant answers to operational questions without waiting for reports or dashboards. Together, they mark a major milestone in Broadvoice's AI strategy and the next stage in its unified brand evolution.

"The future of customer experience isn't just AI that answers questions-it's AI that understands, acts, and advises," said Broadvoice Chief Product Officer Gurdip Jande. "With GoContact AI, organizations can automate customer interactions, execute business workflows, seamlessly escalate to human experts with full context, and equip every supervisor with an AI Analyst that transforms data into decisions. That's how we help businesses deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale."

GoEngage: AI Voice Automation for Inbound Conversations

Built on speech-to-speech technology, GoEngage processes audio directly to catch tone, interruptions, and natural pauses, then responds with human-like fluidity. Callers explain what they need in their own words, and GoEngage handles the request. When conversations need a human, it passes full interaction history for a contextual handoff.

AI Analyst: Ask Your Contact Center What's Happening

AI Analyst gives CX leaders a conversational way to explore performance in plain language and get insights based on their data.

Leaders can ask: "What caused the increase in escalations today?" or "Which queues are most at risk of missing service levels?"

Two Decades of Conversations: Now With AI

Both products extend a CX platform already serving healthcare, financial services, and growing enterprises across North America, EMEA, and Latin America. Broadvoice research has found that customers see up to a 250% return on contact center AI investments.

"Broadvoice was built on the belief that conversations matter," said Jim Murphy, CEO of Broadvoice. "Twenty years later, that hasn't changed. What has changed is what technology can do inside those conversations. With GoEngage and AI Analyst, we're helping businesses use AI to answer more customer needs, understand what's happening across their operation, and deliver experiences at scale."

About Broadvoice

Founded in 2006, Broadvoice has spent two decades helping businesses communicate more clearly, first as a cloud communications pioneer, and now as an AI-powered customer experience company. Through its b-hive and GoContact platforms, Broadvoice delivers UCaaS, contact center, omnichannel engagement, and AI solutions to organizations across North America, EMEA, and Latin America. Learn more at broadvoice.com.

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