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WKN: A0NJY9 | ISIN: HK0388045442 | Ticker-Symbol: HK2C
Tradegate
02.06.26 | 19:29
44,960 Euro
-0,48 % -0,215
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44,99545,37002.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2026 06:48 Uhr
50 Leser
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Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd.: Sigenergy (HKEX: 6656.HK) Launches SigenAgent, a Goal-Based AI Energy Agent for Solar, Storage and EV Charging

SHANGHAI, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigenergy (HKEX: 6656.HK) today announced SigenAgent, a goal-based AI energy management system for solar, energy storage and EV charging. It will be available globally through mySigen App 4.0 in June 2026, delivered to released storage and charging products as a software upgrade with no hardware replacement required.

SigenAgent is the centerpiece of Sigenergy's "AI in All" strategy and is built on one principle - the user sets the goal, the AI does the thinking, and the devices execute. Rather than a chatbot or a dashboard, it understands a user's objective, breaks it into tasks, generates a strategy, coordinates devices, and refines the result over time.

The need is concrete: owning solar and storage has never been the hard part; running it well is. As tariffs swing and systems grow more variable, manual management has reached its limits. Instead of decoding dozens of parameters, users simply state a goal - lower bills, higher self-consumption, secured backup, or better returns - and SigenAgent runs a closed loop of sense, think, execute and iterate, autonomously, around the clock.

Four agents, four roles

SigenAgent ships as four vertical agents.

  • The Energy Manager plans household strategy around load, PV, battery state and tariffs, acting only after the user confirms.
  • The System Doctor runs full-site diagnosis on a single instruction, locating anomalies and producing a maintenance report.
  • The Power Trader tracks price, generation, load and storage to optimize charge-discharge timing in dynamic-tariff and VPP markets.
  • The Business Assistant integrates production, delivery and lifecycle data to surface key decisions for managers.

Sigenergy (HKEX: 6656.HK) Launches SigenAgent, a Goal-Based AI Energy Agent for Solar, Storage and EV Charging

Early field results

AI dispatch has shown measurable results across Europe: in Poland, it cut grid-purchase costs by roughly 50% and increased PV selling revenue by an estimated 220% to 300%; in Sweden, households across around 2,500 plants saw average bills fall by about 70.3%. It also supports commercial applications, including Numatic International's manufacturing solar project in the UK.

SigenAgent rests on Sigenergy's integrated architecture: more than 200,000 plants worldwide, self-developed EMS, BMS and communication stack, and 10-second data refresh. It is governed by four principles - User Authorization, Secure Infrastructure, Offline Resilience Guaranteed, and Transparent AI Decision - keeping final decisions with the user, maintaining continuity through fallback modes when connectivity drops, and pairing every dispatch with reviewable reasoning.

About Sigenergy

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (6656.HK) is a technology-driven new energy company offering photovoltaic generation, smart energy storage and high-efficiency EV charging solutions. Guided by its "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy applies artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem to deliver safer, smarter and more efficient energy solutions for households and businesses worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.sigenergy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c37350b-7b7f-4bf9-acee-3459efe173f3


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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