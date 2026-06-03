Magnite, Inc.: Dentsu extends Magnite partnership to streamline CTV activation across Sweden

STOCKHOLM, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, has announced a partnership with dentsu in Sweden to help accelerate innovation and performance across the media supply chain. This builds on the companies' existing EMEA partnership which sees dentsu leverage Magnite's built-for-video tools and technology to power AMX Premium Video, dentsu's premium video solution delivering improved reach and efficiency.

As programmatic adoption continues to accelerate, this signals a step forward for the Swedish CTV market. By leveraging Magnite's programmatic infrastructure and relationships with premium publishers, dentsu is helping drive the next evolution of CTV buying in Sweden by enabling more intelligent, data-driven and scalable activation across premium CTV inventory.

"Sweden's CTV market has matured rapidly over the past year, and we're seeing growing demand from advertisers for smarter, more transparent ways to activate premium CTV at scale," said Natasha Westlund, Head of Nordics at Magnite. "dentsu is at the forefront of this evolution, helping shape the future of programmatic CTV buying in the Nordics. By combining Magnite's technology with dentsu's forward-looking approach to algorithmic planning, we're enabling more efficient activation and greater control."

"As we continue to evolve our dentsu premium video solution, AMX Premium Video, it's critical that we work with partners who can provide the technology, transparency and interoperability needed to make smarter decisions across the media ecosystem," said Christian Rissel, Head of dentsu Amplifi. "Magnite is helping us move beyond transactional media buying towards a more curated, intelligent and outcome-driven approach."

Magnite helps dentsu gain greater visibility and control across its media buys, enabling more informed decision-making and optimisation across video. In consolidating access to premium supply and streamlining deal execution, Magnite enables dentsu to reduce operational friction, move faster from planning to activation, and drive measurable business outcomes for clients.

About Magnite

We're Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About dentsu



Dentsu is an integrated growth and transformation partner to the world's leading organizations. Founded in 1901 in Tokyo, Japan, and now present in approximately 120 countries, it has a proven track record of nurturing and developing innovations, combining the talents of its global network of leadership brands to develop impactful and integrated growth solutions for clients. Dentsu delivers end-to-end experience transformation (EX) by integrating its services across Media, CXM and Creative, while its business transformation (BX) mindset pushes the boundaries of transformation and sustainable growth for brands, people and society.

Contact:

mhughes@magnite.com

