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PR Newswire
03.06.2026 10:24 Uhr
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WasabiCard, Payment Unicorn-in-the-making, Closes Pre-A, backed by Vernal Capital and Avenir Group, Vision Plus Capital, and 01VC

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WasabiCard, a global payment infrastructure platform bridging stablecoins with real-world financial applications, today announced that it has completed its Series Pre-A funding round. Together with its earlier financing, the company has raised nearly US$10 million from investors including Vernal Capital, Avenir Group, Vision Plus Capital, and 01VC.

The funding will be used to strengthen WasabiCard's global payment infrastructure, expand stablecoin-powered card and payout capabilities, accelerate international growth, and support continued investment in product development and compliance.

Since launch, WasabiCard has served more than 500 enterprise clients globally, issued over 500,000 cards, and processed more than US$1 billion in cumulative transaction volume.

Looking ahead, WasabiCard plans to continue enhancing its enterprise payment product suite, including global card issuing, payout infrastructure, stablecoin-powered payment solutions, and capabilities supporting AI Agent payments and programmable payment workflows for global businesses.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2993888/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wasabicard-payment-unicorn-in-the-making-closes-pre-a-backed-by-vernal-capital-and-avenir-group-vision-plus-capital-and-01vc-302789914.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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