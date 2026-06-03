A research team from China has developed a novel approach to mitigate the self-aggregation of self-assembled molecules (SAMs) in co-deposited inverted perovskite solar cells. Co-deposited inverted cells are fabricated by mixing SAM directly into the perovskite precursor, but SAM tend to aggregate, leading to poor interfacial coverage and reduced device performance. To address this issue, the researchers designed an asymmetric SAM, PhBr-4PACz, which suppresses aggregation and promotes SAM accumulation at the bottom interface, improving adhesion and coverage. They also introduced the grain-boundary ...

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