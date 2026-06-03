The 2026 Innovation Awards celebrate customers using AI and agentic systems for transformative innovation

OutSystems, a leading Agentic Systems platform, today announced the winners of its 2026 Innovation Awards, the industry benchmark for showcasing how customers are leveraging AI to create real-world impact. Leading organizations across retail, manufacturing, energy, distribution and other sectors were recognized for moving beyond AI experimentation to deliver high-impact, mission-critical agents, agentic systems and applications that advance their business and society.

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OutSystems Recognizes Leaders Driving Real AI Impact at the 2026 ONE Conference

"The 2026 Innovation Award winners have moved beyond experimentation into high-consequence agentic systems," said Luis Blando, CPTO of OutSystems. "Together with our partners, these teams aren't just shipping code faster; they are deploying autonomous workflows that handle complex logic at scale-proving to the broader developer community that the 'agentic future' is a current-day production reality. By solving for governance and architectural integrity while maintaining speed, these pioneers have fundamentally redefined software development from the ground up, and their results provide a blueprint for the entire industry."

The winners were unveiled at the OutSystems ONE Conference in Amsterdam, the company's flagship annual conference. Thousands of IT and business leaders, developers, and partners attended from around the world to hear the latest developments in agentic AI, including how to address modernization, governance and security across unified systems.

2026 OutSystems Innovation Award Winners include:

DHL Supply Chain: Agentic Pioneer DHL Supply Chain leveraged OutSystems to build core applications for new projects approvals, contract lifecycle management and pricing, standardizing complex global processes while maintaining flexibility for customer needs. As part of its AI journey, the team developed an AI-powered log analysis agent in just five days using OutSystems Agent Workbench. The agent automatically analyzes platform logs, identifies critical issues, and alerts engineers, saving up to 1,640 hours annually. DHL's approach demonstrates how agentic AI can deliver immediate, measurable value at enterprise scale.

DHL Supply Chain leveraged OutSystems to build core applications for new projects approvals, contract lifecycle management and pricing, standardizing complex global processes while maintaining flexibility for customer needs. As part of its AI journey, the team developed an AI-powered log analysis agent in just five days using OutSystems Agent Workbench. The agent automatically analyzes platform logs, identifies critical issues, and alerts engineers, saving up to 1,640 hours annually. DHL's approach demonstrates how agentic AI can deliver immediate, measurable value at enterprise scale. Grihum Housing Finance: Green Growth (Partner: TheDigifac) Grihum Housing Finance transformed a fragmented IT landscape by choosing OutSystems and partner TheDigifac to build India's first fully digital mortgage ecosystem in just 15 months. The unified solution streamlined lending, CRM, and partner operations, delivering 100% paperless processes and onboarding customers 70% faster-all without increasing IT costs. By extending the platform with AI agents that automate credit policy deviation checks and improve underwriting accuracy, and leveraging OutSystems Mentor to speed up its development cycle, Grihum is setting a new benchmark for scalable, inclusive financial services across India's underserved Tier 2 and 3 markets.

(Partner: TheDigifac) Grihum Housing Finance transformed a fragmented IT landscape by choosing OutSystems and partner TheDigifac to build India's first fully digital mortgage ecosystem in just 15 months. The unified solution streamlined lending, CRM, and partner operations, delivering 100% paperless processes and onboarding customers 70% faster-all without increasing IT costs. By extending the platform with AI agents that automate credit policy deviation checks and improve underwriting accuracy, and leveraging OutSystems Mentor to speed up its development cycle, Grihum is setting a new benchmark for scalable, inclusive financial services across India's underserved Tier 2 and 3 markets. Honda: Enterprise Evolution (Partner: DENTSU SOKEN INC.)- Facing Japan's "2025 Digital Cliff," Honda launched a company-wide DX initiative to modernize legacy systems, improving operational efficiency by 30%. Using OutSystems with the support of DENTSU SOKEN, Honda deployed 37 applications in three and a half years across various functions, including research and development, design, quality, after-sales service and corporate affairs-saving more than $8 million in development and operational costs. Through a thriving Center of Excellence supporting 300 developers, Honda has scaled modern application delivery across the enterprise and is now extending that transformation into agentic AI innovation.

(Partner: DENTSU SOKEN INC.)- Facing Japan's "2025 Digital Cliff," Honda launched a company-wide DX initiative to modernize legacy systems, improving operational efficiency by 30%. Using OutSystems with the support of DENTSU SOKEN, Honda deployed 37 applications in three and a half years across various functions, including research and development, design, quality, after-sales service and corporate affairs-saving more than $8 million in development and operational costs. Through a thriving Center of Excellence supporting 300 developers, Honda has scaled modern application delivery across the enterprise and is now extending that transformation into agentic AI innovation. Iris Group: Agentic Value Award (Partner: CoolProfs) Iris Group, a Belgian facility management leader, partnered with CoolProfs to transform how they handle last-minute staff absences across their 3,200+ employee workforce. Using OutSystems, they built and launched an "AI Replacement Agent" in two weeks to replace a manual, hours-long process of phone calls with an automated system that surfaces the best qualified replacements in seconds. This mobile-first solution can save planners up to 30 minutes per week, reduce administrative stress, and ensure more reliable service for customers. By integrating AI directly into their existing "WeWork" platform, Iris Group has successfully leveraged agentic AI to solve real-world logistical challenges, ensuring the right workers are in the right place at the right time.

(Partner: CoolProfs) Iris Group, a Belgian facility management leader, partnered with CoolProfs to transform how they handle last-minute staff absences across their 3,200+ employee workforce. Using OutSystems, they built and launched an "AI Replacement Agent" in two weeks to replace a manual, hours-long process of phone calls with an automated system that surfaces the best qualified replacements in seconds. This mobile-first solution can save planners up to 30 minutes per week, reduce administrative stress, and ensure more reliable service for customers. By integrating AI directly into their existing "WeWork" platform, Iris Group has successfully leveraged agentic AI to solve real-world logistical challenges, ensuring the right workers are in the right place at the right time. Kevin Hearn (Axos Bank): Agent of Change - Kevin Hearn transformed Axos Bank's development strategy by unlocking the full potential of OutSystems, increasing productivity by 66% and reducing overall development costs by decreasing defect rates up to 80%. By modernizing legacy systems and implementing a structured, top-down approach to agentic AI, the bank deployed intelligent agents that improved performance, reduced technical debt, and compressed a multi-year roadmap into one.

Kevin Hearn transformed Axos Bank's development strategy by unlocking the full potential of OutSystems, increasing productivity by 66% and reducing overall development costs by decreasing defect rates up to 80%. By modernizing legacy systems and implementing a structured, top-down approach to agentic AI, the bank deployed intelligent agents that improved performance, reduced technical debt, and compressed a multi-year roadmap into one. Normal: Agentic Human Touch (Partner: Devoteam) Normal unified its retail operations on OutSystems by building a mobile "Store App" that centralizes 95% of daily processes across more than 1,000 stores, empowering over 12,000 employees to stay focused on customer experience. The app brings key store operations together in one central platform, helping employees stay focused on customers instead of back-office tasks, while supporting operations across 12 countries. Building on this unified foundation, Normal leveraged OutSystems Agent Workbench to rapidly introduce agentic AI, creating translation and invoice processing agents-cutting receipt processing time from several days to one and accelerating innovation across the business.

(Partner: Devoteam) Normal unified its retail operations on OutSystems by building a mobile "Store App" that centralizes 95% of daily processes across more than 1,000 stores, empowering over 12,000 employees to stay focused on customer experience. The app brings key store operations together in one central platform, helping employees stay focused on customers instead of back-office tasks, while supporting operations across 12 countries. Building on this unified foundation, Normal leveraged OutSystems Agent Workbench to rapidly introduce agentic AI, creating translation and invoice processing agents-cutting receipt processing time from several days to one and accelerating innovation across the business. Ministry of Energy Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Public Service - The Ministry's customer-centric strategy comes to life through the 'Taqati' (My Energy) platform and mobile app, accelerating the transition to a unified digital ecosystem. Taqati platform offers more than 100 digital services, 50+ features and 70+ integration points. In addition to that, Taqati enables employees to complete their work instantly with a superior user experience.

- The Ministry's customer-centric strategy comes to life through the 'Taqati' (My Energy) platform and mobile app, accelerating the transition to a unified digital ecosystem. Taqati platform offers more than 100 digital services, 50+ features and 70+ integration points. In addition to that, Taqati enables employees to complete their work instantly with a superior user experience. The Netherlands Red Cross: Social Impact - The Netherlands Red Cross used OutSystems to rapidly build "Tools2Go," a mobile app that transformed how it manages and deploys volunteers during crisis situations. Launched in just six weeks, it matches volunteers to tasks based on skills and availability, eliminating over 1,000 hours of administrative work each month and supporting more than 35,000 users. Most recently, the organization added an AI agent that checks volunteer availability using historical patterns and interests, helping teams quickly see if requests can be fulfilled before committing. What began as a COVID-19 response has evolved into a broader digital ecosystem, including a Digital Volunteers Program and an internal development team, enabling the Red Cross to scale its impact.

- The Netherlands Red Cross used OutSystems to rapidly build "Tools2Go," a mobile app that transformed how it manages and deploys volunteers during crisis situations. Launched in just six weeks, it matches volunteers to tasks based on skills and availability, eliminating over 1,000 hours of administrative work each month and supporting more than 35,000 users. Most recently, the organization added an AI agent that checks volunteer availability using historical patterns and interests, helping teams quickly see if requests can be fulfilled before committing. What began as a COVID-19 response has evolved into a broader digital ecosystem, including a Digital Volunteers Program and an internal development team, enabling the Red Cross to scale its impact. United Rentals: Future Proof Award (Partner: valantic) United Rentals enhanced its managed tool operations with AI and IoT-enabled innovation designed to improve customer experience, increase productivity and support scalable growth. Using OutSystems, the company launched a sophisticated Tool Manager solution in just four months-half the expected time and at one-third of the projected cost. The web and mobile application integrates real-time tracking through cameras, RFID and Bluetooth sensors alongside an AI-powered assistant built on OutSystems Agent Workbench that delivers instant, natural-language insights. The result: a tool checkout process 10x faster, improved visibility and accountability across jobsites, reduced tool loss and a scalable digital foundation supporting United Rentals' long-term growth ambitions.

To learn more about the latest innovations built for the agentic future, visit the OutSystems Customer Stories page.

About OutSystems

OutSystems is the Agentic Systems Platform built for the enterprise. Global organizations trust OutSystems to rapidly build mission-critical apps and agents, modernize legacy processes with agentic systems, and govern their entire AI portfolio across complex regulatory environments, all on a unified platform.

OutSystems is consistently recognized as a leader in enterprise software development and agentic enterprise orchestration by Gartner, IDC, and Forrester, and ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction by users on G2. Business leaders, IT executives and developers choose OutSystems to accelerate internal innovation without compromising reliability and security.

Founded in 2001, the OutSystems ecosystem includes more than 85 million end users, over 600 partners, and thousands of active customers in 75+ countries across 20+ industries. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

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