Pure Data Centres: Pure DC Demonstrates Gas Connected Data Centres can be Decarbonised at Operational Scale with Europe's First Large-Scale Cross-Border Biomethane Deal

Pure DC's Dublin site decarbonised with biomethane from Germany

Transaction is a 9,000-fold increase on its 2025 Proof of Concept

9GWh of RED II & III-compliant biomethane balanced from Germany to Ireland and consistent with Ireland's Large Energy User policy and Climate Action Plan



LONDON, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Data Centres Group (Pure DC), the pan-European and Middle East developer and operator of hyperscale cloud and AI data centres, today announced it has completed Europe's first large-scale cross-border biomethane purchase for a data centre, transferring 9GWh of certified German biomethane to the Irish gas network over a seven-day period.

The transaction is a 9,000-fold increase on its proof of concept (PoC), announced in March 2026 and demonstrates that gas connected data centres can now be decarbonised at operational scale. Both the PoC and the scaled purchase use the same cross-border methodology, certification standards, and GNI Renewable Gas Registry processes and are consistent with Ireland's Large Energy User policy and Climate Action Plan.

The 9 GWh consignment was produced in 2025 at certified facilities in Germany using waste and residue feedstocks. The biomethane is unsubsidised, independently certified under the ISCC scheme, and compliant with Renewable Energy Directive (RED) II and RED III. It carries a carbon intensity of less than 12 gCO2/MJ - within the thresholds required for zero-rated treatment under the EU ETS, subject to EPA monitoring plan approval.

Such transactions require coordination across producers, brokers, shippers, and regulators spanning multiple jurisdictions. This collaborative model highlights the value of an integrated approach across Ireland's regulatory infrastructure - including the GNI Renewable Gas Registry, the EPA's alignment of EU ETS monitoring with RED criteria, and the CRU's supervisory framework.

Renewable gas is a transitional measure, forming part of Pure DC's strategy to achieve net-zero by 2040. The company continues to progress Irish biomethane purchases alongside EU and UK imports, while advancing longer-term strategies - including local renewable energy integration, energy storage, and efficiency measures - consistent with Ireland's Large Energy User policy and Climate Action Plan.

The gas was mass balanced from the German grid to the Irish network via established interconnectors, with the renewable attribute tracked end-to-end through the GNI Renewable Gas Registry. The associated certificates have been approved by GNI and are scheduled for cancellation in 2026, formally retiring the green attribute to ensure exclusive use and prevent double counting.

Ireland's National Biomethane Strategy targets up to 5.7 TWh of domestic biomethane annually by 2030. While Irish production remains in development, EU imports facilitated by established infrastructure and the GNI registry bridge the gap and stimulate local investment. RED-compliant biomethane qualifies as zero-rated fuel for EU ETS operators, reducing allowance requirements and limiting carbon price exposure.

Maria Jose Rivas Duarte, Director of Sustainability at Pure DC, said: "This milestone supports Ireland's Climate Action Plan and aligns with the LEU policy, under which data centres must meet at least 80% of their annual energy demand with additional renewable electricity. By demonstrating that cross-border biomethane can be procured, mass balanced, and registered at volume through existing infrastructure, we are helping to pave the way for broader data centre sector adoption as well as other industries seeking a credible route to decarbonise natural gas."

For Pure DC, this transaction represents a deliberate step towards a balanced and resilient biomethane portfolio, combining Irish biomethane, EU imports, and UK-sourced supply to ensure diversification across geographies, feedstock types, and contract structures.

Agnes Warner, Property Director at Pure DC, said: "Our biomethane procurement strategy is designed to build a balanced portfolio that provides long-term security and credibility. For our customers, this means a demonstrable, auditable pathway to lower embedded emissions - making our platform more attractive to hyperscalers and enterprise customers while supporting their sustainability commitments."

About Pure Data Centres Group: Pure DC builds and operates data centres across Europe, the Middle East and Asia for some of the world's largest hyperscalers. With over 1GW of capacity live, or under development, we specialise in overcoming complex challenges such as land availability, power constraints and regulatory hurdles. Pure DC is committed to driving lasting positive change, reducing the environmental impact of digital infrastructure, and building trusted, long-term relationships with our customers, partners and communities.

For more on Pure DC go to:www.puredc.com

For media enquiries please contact:chris.talago@puredc.com or puredc@pagefield.co.uk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8757a4f-911f-42b8-a350-1b587c88993f