In the history of fluid-immersed transformers, mineral oil has long been used due to its wide availability, closely linked to the extensive development of the petroleum industry. Today, alternative natural ester fluids like FR3TM fluid - manufactured by Cargill - are well known and largely chosen for use in the renewables sector. Compared with mineral oil, FR3 fluid offers higher thermal class capability, better preservation of the insulation system, and high overload tolerance. The advantages of FR3TM fluid potentially allow higher permissible temperature rises in both oil and windings. When ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...