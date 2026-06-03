France, Germany, Portugal and Spain all set new records for daily solar production last week, according to the latest analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. The Spanish consultancy found Germany generated 503 GWh of solar energy on May 28, the same day France reached 179 GWh. A day later, Spain produced 265 GWh and Portugal 32 GWh. The milestones represent another record-breaking week for solar production in Europe after France, Germany, Italy and Portugal all set new solar records for a day in May the week prior. Italy broke its record for solar production in May again last week, reaching ...

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