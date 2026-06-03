Institutional-Grade, 24/7 Pricing for Asia's Largest Financial Hub Available to Exchanges and Developers Worldwide with Pyth Pro

Initial set includes Tencent (HKG: 0700), BYD (HKG: 1211), the ChinaAMC CSI300 ETF (KHG: 3188), and the FTSE China A50 ETF (HKG: 2823), along with 70+ additional HK-listed names

Pyth Network ("Pyth"), a leading provider of institutional market data, today announced the launch of Hong Kong equity feeds on Pyth Pro, adding pricing data for Hong Kong-listed securities.The initial set includes Tencent (HKG: 0700), BYD (HKG: 1211), the ChinaAMC CSI300 ETF (KHG: 3188), and the FTSE China A50 ETF (HKG: 2823), along with 70+ additional HK-listed equities, giving exchanges, trading firms, and onchain applications a unified 24/7 data layer to launch products referencing Hong Kong-listed names and broader Asian equity exposure. Pyth Pro is a next-generation subscription service for institutional market data.

Hong Kong serves as a key gateway for global access to Chinese equities, yet pricing for these benchmark names has historically been restrained by regional brokerage requirements, fragmented licensing regimes, high data costs and traditional trading hours. Despite growing demand for equity perpetuals, prediction markets, and tokenized portfolios, Asia equities coverage has remained a structural gap. This launch closes that gap with 24/7, first-party institutional pricing delivered through Pyth Pro.

"Hong Kong is one of the world's most important financial centers, and bringing pricing for Tencent, BYD, and other HK-listed names into Pyth Pro provides exchanges and developers with a reliable foundation for building on Asian equities at scale," said Mike Cahill, CEO of Douro Labs and contributor to Pyth. "This is the first step in broadening the range of Asian market data available, with Korean equities to follow, as we work to establish Pyth as a truly global data layer."

Hong Kong equity feeds will be delivered using the same API and a consistent format to existing Pyth Pro feeds. With these feeds, perpetual exchanges can launch Hong Kong equity perpetuals, prediction markets can settle contracts on Asia macro and Chinese tech earnings and trading firms can source Hong Kong equity pricing through a single integration rather than separate regional vendors.

Today, more than 710 businesses use Pyth data and nearly two-thirds (60%) of onchain perpetuals run on Pyth data. Pyth Pro delivers price feeds across 2,200+ instruments, powered by over 135 first-party publishers, and distributed to 114 blockchains.

About Pyth Network

Pyth Network is the modern solution to financial data. By aggregating price feeds directly from over 135 institutions, including global exchanges, trading firms, and market makers, Pyth has introduced a new technological model for how market data is produced and distributed. With a single, scalable integration across equities, crypto, FX, commodities, futures, and more, Pyth redefines market data infrastructure at a global scale. Pyth is building the global price layer, making the price of everything accessible to everyone. You can learn more about the Pyth Network here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260603098354/en/

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