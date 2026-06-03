EQS-News: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Annual Report
SAMARA ASSET GROUP PLC
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Samara Asset Group PLC (C 84355) hereby announces, pursuant to Articles 164 and 165 of its Articles of Association, that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held on Wednesday, 24 June 2026 at 11:00 CET.
The AGM will be held in person at the Company's registered office situated at:
Centris Business Gateway Level 0/C
The following resolutions will be submitted for the consideration and approval of shareholders:
Ordinary Resolutions - Ordinary Business
Ordinary Resolution - Special Business
Extraordinary Resolution - Special Business
Shareholders registered as members of the Company as at the close of business on 3 June 2026 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the AGM.
Shareholders may attend and vote in person or appoint a proxy to attend and vote on their behalf in accordance with the procedures set out in the Notice of AGM circulated to shareholders.
By order of the Board.
Dr Rebecca Camilleri
3 June 2026
Additional features:
File: Samara Asset Group PLC - Notice Convening General Meeting
File: Samara Asset Group Plc 2025 draft AFS
03.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
|Centris Business Gateway, Level, 0/C, Triq Is-Salib, Tal-Imriehel
|CBD 3020 Birkirkara
|Malta
|E-mail:
|info@samara-ag.com
|Internet:
|https://www.samara-ag.com/
|ISIN:
|MT0001770107
|WKN:
|A2JDEW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2338876
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2338876 03.06.2026 CET/CEST