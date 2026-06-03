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ACCESS Newswire
03.06.2026 12:02 Uhr
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TPV360 Launches Apex, an API-Based Verification Platform Designed to Modernize Compliance Workflows Across Regulated Industries

New API-first infrastructure platform embeds AI-powered verification, digital consent, and real-time compliance directly into existing enterprise workflows.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / TPV360, a leading North American third-party verification provider trusted by enterprises across telecommunications, insurance, healthcare, energy, and financial services, today announced the launch of Apex, a new API-first verification platform built to modernize how regulated businesses handle customer consent, compliance, and transaction verification.

For years, regulated industries have relied on fragmented verification systems involving live call centers, disconnected portals, manual workflows, and delayed compliance updates. While digital commerce and customer acquisition infrastructure evolved rapidly, verification systems remained largely unchanged - often creating friction at the most critical stage of the customer journey.

TPV360 believes that model is becoming obsolete.

"A customer says yes, the sale closes, and then everything stops while they sit on hold waiting for verification," said Adrian Barry, Managing Director of TPV360. "Verification became an operational bottleneck inside industries that increasingly depend on speed, automation, and digital experiences. We built Apex to change that."

Unlike traditional TPV providers that operate as external call-center services, Apex functions as embedded verification infrastructure. Businesses can integrate the platform directly into existing CRMs, enrollment systems, billing platforms, and sales workflows through a REST API, allowing verification to happen automatically within the natural flow of the transaction.

The platform combines AI-powered IVR, digital SMS and email verification, live-agent support, and self-service compliance controls into a single infrastructure layer designed for regulated industries.

TPV360 says the launch comes at a critical moment as organizations face growing regulatory scrutiny, expanding digital sales channels, and rising compliance costs across sectors including telecom, healthcare, insurance, and financial services.

Industry analysts estimate the global identity verification and compliance market will continue experiencing strong growth as businesses modernize customer onboarding and consent management infrastructure.

"We believe verification is evolving the same way payments evolved," Barry said. "Years ago, payments were separate, manual, and fragmented. Today they're embedded directly into software platforms and workflows. Verification is heading in the same direction."

Key capabilities of Apex include:

  • API-first architecture that embeds directly into existing platforms and workflows

  • AI-powered IVR verification with support for 50+ languages

  • Digital verification via SMS and email with customer e-signature functionality

  • Self-service script and compliance management for real-time updates

  • PCI DSS-compliant infrastructure with SOC 2 Type II-certified controls

  • HIPAA-ready architecture for healthcare organizations

  • Built-in fraud detection including spoofed IP and VoIP identification

  • Tamper-proof audit trails and encrypted compliance records

TPV360 says the platform was built from the ground up after processing more than 10 million verifications across North America and identifying recurring operational pain points among enterprise clients.

According to the company, many businesses continue losing customers during the verification process due to hold times, outdated workflows, disconnected systems, and compliance delays tied to legacy TPV infrastructure.

Apex is designed to reduce that friction by allowing verification to occur instantly, programmatically, and inside the customer experience itself.

The platform supports organizations operating across telecommunications, insurance, healthcare, financial services, solar, home security, staffing, and other regulated industries requiring customer consent verification and audit-ready compliance records.

TPV360 says most deployments can be implemented within hours rather than weeks or months, with dedicated onboarding support provided to each client.

The launch also reflects broader enterprise demand for self-service compliance infrastructure as organizations seek greater operational control over verification logic, scripts, disclosures, and fraud prevention systems without relying on third-party support queues for configuration changes.

Founded in Canada, TPV360 has completed more than 10 million verifications and supports clients across North America through its verification and compliance platforms.

Apex is available immediately in the United States and Canada.

To learn more or request a demo, visit TPV360

About TPV360

TPV360 is a North American third-party verification and compliance technology company providing verification infrastructure for regulated industries including telecommunications, insurance, healthcare, energy, and financial services. The company has completed more than 10 million verifications and delivers API-powered compliance solutions designed to modernize customer verification workflows across enterprise environments.

Media Contact: 1 (888) 329-9662
Email: sales@tpv360.com

SOURCE: TPV360



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tpv360-launches-apex-an-api-based-verification-platform-designed-1172294

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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