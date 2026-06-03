Curtailment in Brazil could begin to ease towards the end of the decade as new transmission infrastructure comes online, according to Aurora Energy Research. Curtailment hit 21% in Brazil in 2025 and has become one of the main challenges facing the country's electricity system. Aurora Energy Research has developed a nodal modeling framework focused on analyzing curtailment at the asset level. The model simulates the operation of Brazil's electricity grid with hourly granularity, incorporating information on transmission infrastructure and electrical constraints. According to the company's projections, ...

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