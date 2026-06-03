The acquisition extends Aircall from AI-powered customer communications into multi-channel agentic revenue execution-automating follow-ups with prospects, CRM updates, deal scoring, and next steps after every customer interaction.

Aircall, the AI-powered customer communications platform trusted by more than 23,000 businesses worldwide, today announced the acquisition of Piper AI, a revenue intelligence and agentic sales orchestration company. With Piper, Aircall extends its platform beyond the conversation itself-giving sales teams the tools to automatically act on every interaction, across every channel, from first touch to closed deal.

Aircall already powers the conversations that drive revenue. Its platform unifies voice, SMS, and WhatsApp into a single workspace, with its AI Assist suite guiding sales reps before each call with account briefs, coaching them live with real-time playbooks and objection prompts, and automatically logging calls, generating summaries, and drafting follow-ups when the conversation ends.

Deals don't close on a single call. They move-or stall-across emails, video meetings, follow-up threads, and multi-stakeholder conversations that unfold over weeks. Most of that activity is invisible at the pipeline level, leaving revenue leaders to forecast on incomplete information, chase reps for updates, and discover at-risk deals too late to do anything about them. Piper was built to solve that problem.

Piper AI connects signals from every channel a deal touches-voice, video, email, text messaging, WhatsApp, and field activity-and converts them into structured revenue intelligence and automated action. For sales reps, that means every interaction automatically updates the CRM, regardless of where it happened. Meeting notes, email threads, call outcomes, and deal-stage changes sync without anyone lifting a finger-with full support for structured qualification frameworks like MEDDIC, BANT, and SPICED across every touchpoint, not just calls. Customers report cutting total CRM data entry time by more than 50% within the first month.

For revenue leaders, Piper surfaces what individual communication tools can't: opportunity health across the full deal lifecycle. Piper scores every deal based on real cross-channel engagement signals-capturing deal momentum to flag where and how to intervene to minimize the risk of deals going cold. Customers report a 50% improvement in forecast accuracy. And Piper's agentic workflow engine runs continuously-triggering alerts, routing handoffs, generating pre-meeting briefs, and executing next steps on a schedule or when deal conditions change, without waiting for a rep to initiate anything.

Piper also transforms your entire communication history into a searchable intelligence layer where teams can query their own pipeline data. Instead of digging through archives, users get instant answers derived from real customer interactions, turning months of unstructured conversations into a real-time playbook for what's actually winning deals.

Together, the two platforms cover the full arc of a sales cycle: Aircall owns the conversation layer across voice, SMS, and WhatsApp; Piper orchestrates the revenue layer that connects those conversations to deals, pipeline, and outcomes. With this acquisition, Aircall unifies the platform built to connect conversations with the sales systems teams already use. Piper gives Aircall a deeper execution engine for the work that follows every customer interaction-so AI doesn't stop at summarizing what happened, but helps teams do what needs to happen next. No competitor in the revenue intelligence space owns the communications channel itself. Aircall does, and Piper turns that structural advantage into end-to-end revenue execution.

Piper AI's Spain-based team joins a company with deep European roots. Aircall was founded in Paris and continues to accelerate its business and investment across Europe, reinforcing its commitment to European AI talent and global customers.

"Aircall has always focused on helping teams have better conversations with customers. AI Assist Pro already guides reps before, during, and after every conversation across voice, SMS, and WhatsApp. With Piper, we are taking the next step: connecting those conversations to the pipeline signals, deal intelligence, and automated workflows that close revenue. That is where AI becomes truly valuable for sales teams not when it stops at a summary, but when it turns every customer interaction into action, pipeline clarity, and time back for reps to sell."

Scott Chancellor, CEO, Aircall

"We built Piper around a simple belief: that customer conversations are the blueprint for revenue, but their value shouldn't end in a summary. Every interaction across every channel reveals how deals are actually won. Joining Aircall lets us bring that intelligence to sales teams already running the world's leading AI-powered communications platform. Together, we turn every interaction into action, keeping every deal moving forward."

Rodrigo Burillo Ocejo, Piper AI

About Aircall

Aircall is an AI-powered customer communications platform for sales and support teams. The platform helps more than 23,000 businesses collaboratively manage voice, SMS, and WhatsApp conversations, deliver real-time coaching and AI playbooks during live calls, handle high-volume inbound and outbound interactions autonomously through AI Virtual Agents, automate post-call workflows, and connect every interaction to the tools they already use across 250+ native integrations. Founded in Paris, Aircall has surpassed $200 million in ARR and serves customer-facing teams across more than 100 countries.

About Piper AI

Piper AI is a revenue intelligence and workflow orchestration company that captures customer interactions across calls, video meetings, email, messaging, and field activity, then automatically converts them into structured CRM updates, deal scoring, pipeline risk signals, and agentic workflows-giving sales teams the intelligence and automation they need to move faster, forecast accurately, and close more revenue.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260519153174/en/

Contacts:

Coltin Kinsey

coltin.kinsey@aircall.io