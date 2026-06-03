AIDIMM & AILPBGA Make Global Debut | Longsys Spotlights Full-Stack Edge AI Storage at COMPUTEX 2026

TAIPEI, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 2 to 5, COMPUTEX 2026 in Taipei runs under the theme "AI Together." Longsys (301308.SZ) showcases its full-stack edge AI storage portfolio under "Edge AI Storage • Integrated Implementation," together with its high-end consumer storage brand Lexar, to optimize local LLM performance and accelerate AI ecosystem collaboration.

Global Launch: AIDIMM & AILPBGA for Edge AI Inference

AIDIMM delivers up to 128GB capacity, 256-bit bus, and 307.2GB/s bandwidth in a compact form factor. It resolves memory, thermal, and upgrade pain points of AI agent hosts-a single module reliably and stably runs edge LLMs with over 70 billion parameters. Dynamic voltage scaling (0.9V-1.05V) and FDVFS power tuning enable high-performance, low-power mass deployment.

AILPBGA is a high-bandwidth chip for compact embedded AI inference. It offers 24-64GB capacity, 307GB/s bandwidth, native LPDDR compatibility, and a 22×22mm package. Compared to cloud AI high-bandwidth memory, it balances cost and power; versus LPDDR5x, it delivers multiple times the performance without SoC redesign, shortening development cycles and reducing costs.

Hardware-Software Storage Integration for Edge AI Compute-Storage Applications

SPU (Storage Processing Unit) + iSA (Intelligence Storage Agent) integrates HLCache to cut DRAM usage and hardware costs. The iSA scheduling engine uses expert offloading, intelligent cache management, and predictive prefetch to tackle MoE LLM challenges-improving local AI inference smoothness. Live demo on AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395: 128GB DRAM runs a 397B LLM; 64GB runs 80B/122B LLMs smoothly.

HLCache-enabled UFS boosts DRAM scheduling efficiency, allowing mobile terminals with lower-spec memory to run 13B/20B AI models. Live comparative demos confirm a smooth experience comparable to devices with much larger DRAM-optimizing BOM costs and extending device lifespan.

High-Speed mSSD Storage Media with Integrated Thermal Management for Storage Applications

Longsys displays Gen4/Gen5 mSSD using wafer-level SiP. Gen5 mSSD delivers 11/10 GB/s sequential, 2.2M/1.8M IOPS, up to 8TB, with VC liquid cooling for sustained peak performance. Gen4 mSSD has achieved commercial deployment with major PC OEMs.

Global Expansion and Brand Power Drive Edge AI Adoption

Lexar debuts AI-Grade Gen5 storage based on AI Storage Core, improving edge AI efficiency while reducing DRAM needs for AI PCs, smart imaging, and robotics. Celebrating its 30th anniversary and the upcoming FIFA World Cup, Lexar launches Argentina National Football Team co-branded PSSD/USB drives. Founded in 1996, Lexar has global reach via Costco, Best Buy, and e-commerce platforms, bringing edge AI storage solutions to worldwide creators and edge computing.

Looking ahead, Longsys will continue leveraging its full-stack storage foundry capabilities to deliver practical, industry-benchmarking edge AI storage solutions.

About Longsys

Founded in 1999, Longsys (301308.SZ) is a globally leading branded semiconductor memory enterprise, integrating R&D, design, packaging and testing, manufacturing, and sales services. For more information please visit https://www.longsys.com/, and follow Longsys on LinkedIn and Facebook.

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