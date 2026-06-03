Distributed solar generation in Mexico reached an installed capacity of 5,164.98 MW across 600,368 applications by the end of 2025, according to updated figures from the country's National Energy Commission (CNE). Total distributed generation from interconnected power plants smaller than 0.7 MW reached 5,189.71 MW across 600,651 processed applications, CNE data adds, meaning solar represents over 99.5% of the total. The estimated investment associated with the solar systems amounts to $13.217 billion, based on a capital expenditure of $2,559/kW. The total estimated investment across all distributed ...

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