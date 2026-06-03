Nearly 1.5 GW of installed solar capacity has pushed Cambodia past its Power Development Master Plan (PDP) targets for both 2030 and 2035 ahead of schedule, with solar now supplying more than 10% of national electricity generation, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). Cambodia's PDP had projected 705 MW of solar capacity by 2025, 1 GW by 2030, and 1.3 GW by 2035. IEEFA said in a briefing note this week that the country surpassed its 2025 target a year early. Several projects due for completion in 2026 are expected to add nearly 400 MW, bringing total ...

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