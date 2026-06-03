Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV: HAN) (OTC Pink: HANNF) ("Hannan" or the "Company") is pleased to report a material expansion of the high-grade gold zone at its 100% owned Previsto prospect, Peru. Following the previously reported expansion of the central high-grade area, the Company made the decision to continue work in the Previsto Central gold zone and expand sampled areas with an ongoing channel sampling campaign.

The results continue to exceed expectations; this campaign led to an increase in the continuous mineralized channel width from the previously reported 15.5 m to 96.5 m laterally (estimated true width approximately 90 m) with peak grades of 7.1 g/t Au and channel intervals up to 96.5 m @ 0.6 g/t Au including 81 m at 0.5 g/t Au reported here. A second channel located 20 m to the north was extended to 30.2 m @ 1.0 g/t Au (estimated true width approximately 28 m), confirming mineralization continues along strike and across the system. Sampling to date has been limited to where outcrops are exposed in the jungle, and all sampled areas represent minimum dimensions and remain open in all directions.

Key Points:

Significant Scale Expansion: Continuous surface mineralization in channel length expanded from 15.5 m to 96.5 m (estimated true width approximately 90 m), confirming bulk-tonnage potential. Mineralized in all directions.

All 148 channel samples and 1 panel sample returned gold mineralization across the 370 m x 70 m area, with peak grades of 7.1 g/t Au (Figure 4). The high-grade zone remains open to the east, west and south. Key channel results include: 96.5 m @ 0.6 g/t Au and 15 g/t Ag, including 81 m @ 0.5 g/t Au and 15 g/t Ag (new results) , including: 1.0 m @ 7.1 g/t Au and 54 g/t Ag 6.7 m @ 1.7 g/t Au and 9 g/t Ag. 13.2 m @ 1.5 g/t Au and 13 g/t Ag, including: 3.7 m @ 4.1 g/t Au and 28 g/t Ag.



Two distinct breccia units discovered across 40 m cumulative estimated true width hosting mineralization. Two texturally distinct breccias appear to host mineralization in the cement - the space between the clasts - indicating they were formed during the mineral event. This is consistent with the mineralization style at Cripple Creek, Colorado and delineates a sophisticated, zoned hydrothermal plumbing system consisting of the western matrix-supported core and the eastern clast-supported framework - both with sulphide bearing cement.

Michael Hudson, CEO, states: "Achieving a 100% hit rate across 148 channel samples is an extraordinary technical milestone for a junior explorer. It confirms that the hydrothermal system's metal endowment is incredibly pervasive. Furthermore, the discovery of a texturally zoned, dual-breccia system with sulphide in cement, intimately associated with mineralized alkalic porphyry dikes, indicates we are looking at the upper expressions of a major, fertile porphyry centre at depth. Our geological team has successfully established the structural and chemical vectors required to target the core of this system in our upcoming field campaigns."

Work Area Details

Following the previously reported success of the Previsto Central follow up field results, the Company decided to continue the expansive channel sampling program in the area surrounding the 135.2 m @ 1.3 g/t Au principal channel.

Previsto Central Detailed Results

The Previsto Central field campaign delivered yet another step change in the Company's understanding of system geometry and scale. Recent work focused on a 370 m x 70 m polygon, completing 208.4 m (148 samples) of cumulative channel sampling and 1 panel sample through E-W/NW-SE oriented sampling perpendicular to the previously reported 135.2 m @ 1.3 g/t Au N-S principal channel, and NS oriented channel sampling 200 m to the south.

Every channel sample returned gold mineralization, with no barren intervals identified within the polygon. The campaign expanded the continuous mineralized channel length in the NW/SE direction from 15.5 m to 96.5 m (estimated true width approximately 90 m) within an apparent mineralized corridor of up to 100 m in the NE-SW orientation, with peak grades of 7.1 g/t Au, materially increasing the known high-grade volume of the Previsto Central gold zone (Figure 3). A second channel 20 m north was extended by 17 m to 30.2 m @ 1.0 g/t Au (estimated true width approximately 28 m), oriented perpendicular to the principal 135.2 m channel, reinforcing the mineralization in all directions. The high-grade zone remains open to the east, south and west.

Detailed mapping of the 81 m NW/SE oriented channel (reported here) revealed two texturally distinctive breccias units, both of which are mineralized, and a series of alkalic porphyry dykes. Contacts between these units strike 140-170 degrees, indicating the channel sampled at a high angle to lithological controls. The breccia units display textural zoning from clast supported to matrix supported from east to west, away from the principal channel. The breccias are characterized by a distinctive milky-white cement of potassium feldspar, quartz and carbonate carrying fine pyrite and sphalerite, together with roscoelite (a vanadium mica typical of gold-telluride systems), fluorite and adularia, an alteration assemblage diagnostic of fertile alkalic systems. The sequence is cut by a series of faults and alkalic porphyry dykes striking approximately 150 to 160 degrees, which also host mineralization and sit within the 100 m wide mineralized corridor. This may indicate that a highly prospective breccia pipe core is present further to the west and yet to be discovered.

Key channel intervals are listed below. All channel results are summarized in Table 1.

96.5 m @ 0.6 g/t Au and 15 g/t Ag, including 81 m @ 0.5 g/t Au and 15 g/t Ag, 327 ppm Cu, 6.5 ppm Te (new results) , including: 1.0 m @ 7.1 g/t Au, 54 g/t Ag, 1080 ppm Cu, 24.2 ppm Te 6.7 m @ 1.7 g/t Au, 9 g/t Ag, 203 ppm Cu, 7.8 ppm Te

13.2 m @ 1.5 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag, 278 ppm Cu, 8.4 ppm Te including: 3.7 m @ 4.1 g/t Au, 28 g/t Ag, 523 ppm Cu, 20.5 ppm Te



Table 1: Summary of channel results, Previsto Central (148 samples, 208.4 m)

Metal Average Grade Maximum Grade Minimum Grade Gold (Au - g/t) 0.5 7.1 0.006 Silver (Ag - g/t) 8.8 58.9 0.3 Copper (Cu - ppm) 345 1,080 56 Tellurium (Te - ppm) 4.5 34.2 0.2

Rock chip panel samples (n=1) are summarized below in Table 2.

Table 2: Summary of panel samples, Previsto Central

Metal Result Gold (Au - g/t) 0.09 Silver (Ag - g/t) 7 Copper (Cu - ppm) 242 Tellurium (Te - ppm) 4.4

Alkalic Porphyry-Epithermal Context, Rare and Significant

Work by the Company's geological consultants has confirmed that the Previsto system displays the hallmark characteristics of an alkalic porphyry-epithermal district, a class of deposit that includes some of the world's largest and highest-grade gold systems. Key features include:

Roscoelite-cemented hydrothermal breccias associated with Au-Ag-Te-V-Cu-Mo-Pb-Ba-As, with grades up to 33.1 g/t Au and 120 g/t Ag at Las Helenas.

Fluorite occurring as cement in roscoelite-cemented breccias, a diagnostic feature of alkalic systems.

Massive adularia alteration associated with Au-Ag-Te mineralization.

Pseudoleucite-bearing syenite porphyries, a silica-undersaturated intrusive suite that is globally rare and genetically linked to alkalic gold mineralization.

The geological parallels to Cripple Creek in Colorado, which has produced over 30 million ounces of gold from a similar alkalic igneous setting with roscoelite, adularia, and telluride associations, are direct and compelling. Emperor and Tuvatu in Fiji provide additional alkalic analogues. Previsto is the first system of this type to be recognized in Peru, substantially increasing the project's district-scale potential.

Next Steps

Hannan's team is actively advancing multiple work fronts to capitalize on this material expansion of Previsto:

Structural Mapping : Detailed mapping and channel sampling of Previsto Central outcrops to further define high grade gold and understand the structural controls of mineralization, with a focus on vectoring toward the core of a potentially highly prospective breccia pipe.

Copper Zone investigation: Further systematic sampling and mapping of the Copper Zone (1.3 - 2.0 km north of Previsto Central gold zone)

Community Engagement

A public participation workshop for the AMANECER project (Previsto Prospect) was held in the locality of Nueva Palestina, in the Previsto population centre, facilitated by officials of the Regional Directorate of Energy and Mines of Ucayali (DREM-Ucayali). The workshop ran for approximately three hours and was attended by 210 officially registered community members, the majority of whom expressed their support for the execution of the project. Community questions and consultations were addressed to the satisfaction of attendees, and majority support was formally recorded by the DREM officials in the official minutes (Acta). Attendees and observers included the Deputy Director of the DREM accompanied by five professionals, a representative of the Aguaytia Agrarian Agency, the Mayor of the Boqueron District, authorities from the communities of Palestina, Inca Garcilaso de la Vega, Chancadora, Previsto and Santa Ana, a representative of the Office of Social Management of the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM), and a police presence from the Aguaytia station. With more than 200 people in attendance, the workshop proceeded successfully and as scheduled, reflecting the constructive relationship the Company continues to build with local communities and authorities in the project area. On the strength of this outcome, the Company expects to submit its environmental application (DIA) to the General Directorate of Environmental Mining Affairs (DGAAM) during June 2026, an important milestone in the permitting pathway. The Company thanks Fernando Alva and the community relations team for leading this key step. Following submission, environmental approval is anticipated to take approximately six to eight months, a period that extends into the wet season. As a result, the Company currently expects maiden drilling at Previsto to commence late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2027.

Maintaining Momentum, Drill-Ready Gold Targets

Previsto remains the Company's primary focus and its flagship opportunity. With the Previsto permitting timeline extending maiden drilling into 2027, and with the Company well-funded, Hannan intends to maintain exploration momentum in the interim by identifying and testing drill-ready, high-grade gold targets that can deliver near-term results for shareholders. The team behind Hannan has a demonstrated track record of creating substantial shareholder value from high-grade gold discoveries. Projects associated with the team, originally advanced within Mawson Gold when it carried a market capitalisation of approximately C$40 million, have gone on to underpin Southern Cross Gold and Goldsky, since valued at approximately C$2.5 billion and C$740 million respectively. Hannan applies the same disciplined focus on per-share value, capital allocation and momentum to its current portfolio, and looks forward to updating shareholders on these initiatives in the near term.

San Martin, Peru

Hannan and JOGMEC have mutually agreed to conclude the San Martin joint venture in Peru, effective June 18, 2026. The parties have jointly determined that the project no longer fits within each company's current strategic priorities and capital allocation plans. Hannan and JOGMEC remain on excellent terms and look forward to opportunities to work together in the future.

About the Previsto Prospect (DIA AMANECER)

The 100% owned Previsto prospect (AMANECER project) is located in central-eastern Peru (Figures 1 and 2). The area is characterized by steep topography on the eastern flank of the Central Cordillera with elevations between 800 m and 2,000 m above sea level. The prospect was discovered in 2021 during an extensive greenfields prospecting program initiated by Hannan targeting back-arc porphyry copper-gold systems.

Previsto has rapidly evolved from a greenfields prospect to an emerging alkalic porphyry-epithermal area. At Previsto and Belen, a significant-scale porphyry cluster is present within an area of 25 km by 10 km, with eight porphyry and/or epithermal targets now identified in detail with up to 10 earlier-stage targets awaiting further work.

The Company is executing a multi-year strategy to systematically prospect and drill test its extensive land package in this emerging Miocene-aged, linked porphyry-epithermal mineral belt.

Technical Background

All samples were collected by Hannan geologists. Samples were transported to ALS in Lima via third-party services using trackable parcels and by company staff. At the laboratory, rock samples were prepared and analyzed by standard methods. The sample preparation involved crushing 70% to less than 2 mm, riffle split off 250 g, pulverize split to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were analyzed by method ME-MS61, a four-acid digest performed on 0.25 g of the sample to quantitatively dissolve most geological materials. Analysis is via ICP-MS. Gold was analyzed in rock and soils by ALS in Lima using a standard sample preparation and 30 g fire assay sample charge. Soil samples were analyzed by a portable XRF (VANTA-VMR) using an in-house protocol which includes routine use of CRM and field duplicates as well as 10% check samples analyzed by ALS Lima. QAQC protocol for rock samples is to include one CRM per 25 samples.

Channel samples are considered representative of the in situ mineralization. At this stage, true widths of mineralization are not known. Grab or panel samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property.

About Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV: HAN) (OTC Pink: HANNF)

Hannan Metals Limited is an exploration company focused on the identification and delineation of large gold and copper mineralizing systems in new frontiers in Peru. Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in Australia, Europe and South America.

Mr. Michael Hudson FAusIMM, Hannan's Chairman and CEO, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the project is available through the Hannan Metals website at www.hannanmetals.com and the Hannan YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@HannanMetals

Forward-Looking Statements. Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news.

Figure 1: Overview of the 813 km2 Valiente project area in Peru.

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Figure 2: Map showing the vast 5x5 km gold anomaly at Previsto and the location of several systems developing within the Previsto footprint which highlight this area as a new mineral district. Location of current results also shown.

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Figure 3: Zoomed-in map of the Previsto Central area showing gold in rock chips and channels, including channels reported here. 96.5 m continuous mineralized width (estimated true width approximately 90 m) is shown in the NW/SE orientation, with a second channel 20 m to the north extended to 30.2 m @ 1.0 g/t Au (estimated true width approximately 28 m). Call outs along the 81 m channel reported here show high-grade gold and silver results.

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Figure 4: Polymictic mineralized breccia sample grading 7.1 g/t Au from channel CH17191 (96.5 m @ 0.6 g/t Au) Previsto Central, showing angular clasts set in a oxide-after-sulphide-bearing cement of potassium feldspar, quartz and carbonate, a texture characteristic of the alkalic porphyry-epithermal system.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299940

Source: Hannan Metals Ltd.