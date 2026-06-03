Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
UraniumX blickt nach frühem Bohr-Erfolg in eine goldene Zukunft der Atomkraft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: HLAG47 | ISIN: DE000HLAG475 | Ticker-Symbol: HLAG
Xetra
03.06.26 | 12:39
111,60 Euro
-0,62 % -0,70
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
HAPAG-LLOYD AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAPAG-LLOYD AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
111,30111,7013:12
111,10111,6012:40
PR Newswire
03.06.2026 13:00 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Seaspan Corporation: Project SAVER CleanBlue: Seaspan and Hapag-Lloyd Complete First Methanol Retrofit

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaspan Corporation (Seaspan), a global leader in maritime asset ownership and management, and Hapag-Lloyd, a leading container liner, today announced the successful completion of the first of the five vessel conversions under their methanol retrofit program with the delivery of Seaspan Yangtze.

This successful conversion is not only a remarkable technical achievement, but also a powerful statement of Seaspan and Hapag-Lloyd's joint commitment to a greener future. At Seaspan, this has been the mission for over a decade. From the early SAVER (Seaspan Action for Vessel Energy Reduction) program to today's CleanBlue initiative, Seaspan has committed over $230 USD million across 86 vessels, executing more than 550 efficiency and retrofit projects.

Following Seaspan Yangtze, the remaining vessels planned for retrofit under the program are Seaspan Amazon, Seaspan Ganges, Seaspan Thames, and Seaspan Zambezi. Each retrofit is expected to reduce CO2e emissions by approximately 30,000 to 50,000 metric tonnes per vessel annually when operating on low-carbon methanol, while also extending vessel lifespan and enhancing fuel flexibility.

"Decarbonization is not just about building the fleet of tomorrow, it is also about unlocking the full potential of the fleet we have today. Retrofitting and upgrades on existing fleets play a practical, immediate, and economical role in accelerating shipping's decarbonization journey," said Bing Chen, Chairman, President and CEO of Seaspan. "Project SAVER CleanBlue highlights Seaspan's strong customer partnerships, deep technical expertise, and unique platform with integrated with JV partners, such as WattSpan Maritime Technology, in executing complex and large scale retrofit projects."

"The successful conversion of the Seaspan Yangtze together with the planned retrofit of its four sister vessels is another important step on our ambitious path towards net-zero fleet operations by 2045," said Silke Lehmköster, Managing Director, Fleet, Hapag-Lloyd. "Together with Seaspan, we are demonstrating that retrofitting existing vessels for low-carbon methanol can be a practical way to reduce emissions in shipping."

By leveraging its fully integrated platform across the vessel lifecycle, from engineering and retrofitting to operations, Seaspan continues to deliver scalable, turnkey solutions that support customers in transitioning to lower and/or zero-emissions operations. Together, Seaspan and Hapag-Lloyd view Project SAVER CleanBlue as an important step toward enabling more sustainable global container shipping.

About Seaspan Corporation Pte. Ltd.
Seaspan is the world's leading maritime asset-owner and operator focused on long-term, fixed-rate leases to the world's most prominent shipping lines. As of March 31, 2026, Seaspan's operating fleet consisted of 247 vessels, pro forma for undelivered newbuilds (including two Very Large Ethane Carriers and four Open Hatch Gantry Crane vessels signed in April 2026), with a total fleet capacity of approximately 2.5 million TEU on a fully delivered basis.

Seaspan's SAVER program is aimed at improving vessel efficiency, and the CleanBlue initiative enables low and zero carbon fuel technologies; two key pillars of Seaspan's decarbonization strategy.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/project-saver-cleanblue-seaspan-and-hapag-lloyd-complete-first-methanol-retrofit-302790092.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.