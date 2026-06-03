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PR Newswire
03.06.2026 13:00 Uhr
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Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB): CKGSB Opens Applications for Asia Start Program in November 2026 after a Successful May Edition

BEIJING, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) successfully completes its May edition of the Asia Start Program. The May cohort brought together a diverse group of 25 senior executives from 19 countries across Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas, representing industries ranging from technology and healthcare to consumer goods.

With a focus on AI and digital transformation, the program combines practical visits to companies like Tencent, BYD and Unitree, with insights from faculty doing cutting-edge research on the ground in China. Participants gained a unique access to the real tech-driven business world of Shanghai, Hangzhou and Shenzhen dominated by emerging and mature tech-minded companies.

This approach enables participants to learn about China's AI strategies up close and get inspired to refine their own business models and growth strategies that translate into results for their own markets.

"The May cohort exceeded our expectations," said Bo Ji, Program Director of Asia Start. "The energy, creativity, and determination these leaders brought to the program is truly inspiring. We are proud to equip them with the tools and confidence to scale their ventures and make a meaningful impact in their communities."

Participants highlighted the program's blend of academic rigor and practical application. "I think it was an excellent program to really see the inside workings and the mindset of these companies," shared Andrea Napolitano, program participant from Brazil and Board Member and Founder of BP- Hospital and Beneficência Portuguesa.

Some participants expressed how the program helped them think differently about AI. "The lectures were pivotal in changing my stereotypical view of how China is thinking about AI and help us reframe with an inside-out perspective from the lecturers," noted Katja Forbes, program participant from Australia and Founder of CX Evolutionist.

As part of CKGSB's ongoing commitment to fostering future-ready leadership, the Asia Start program continues to serve as a dynamic platform for a first-hand look at the AI revolution and digital transformation coming from China.

Applications for the next cohort of the Asia Start program are now open. Join this exclusive journey for the latest AI trends in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou this November 2-5, with an optional extended trip to Shenzhen on November 6-7. To learn more, visit Asia Start's page today.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ckgsb-opens-applications-for-asia-start-program-in-november-2026-after-a-successful-may-edition-302790096.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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