Inspired Spine and Avicenna Society Expand International Neurosurgical Collaboration Through Educational Partnerships in Georgia and Turkey

BURNSVILLE, MN / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Inspired Spine, in cooperation with the Avicenna Society and Avicenna Technical University, announced the successful completion of a major international educational and surgical collaboration in Georgia and Turkey, advancing the organizations core mission of physician training, global cooperation, and leadership in minimally invasive spine surgery.

The program began in Kutaisi, Georgia, through a partnership with West Georgia Medical Center and West Georgia University, and continued immediately afterward in Istanbul, Turkey, where the Inspired Spine and Avicenna Society team held a dedicated section within the Global Spine Conference. Both events brought international participants for continued educational exchange within the Avicenna Society chapter in Georgia and Turkey, and generated multiple fellowship applicants for the Avicenna Technical University Fellowship Program. The sections were held under the umbrella of the Global Spine Conference and Georgia Neurosurgical Association and were co-chaired by Dr. Iago Tsertsvadze, Dr. Amir Sharif and Dr. Hamid Abbasi.

The initiative represents an important step in expanding international neurosurgical education, academic exchange, and hands-on training in advanced minimally invasive spine surgery.

During the Georgia program, Dr. Hamid Abbasi, Chief Medical Officer of Inspired Spine, and the Inspired Spine and Avicenna teams hosted a large portion of the Georgian neurosurgical community, including members of the national neurosurgical association and leading regional neurosurgeons. Surgeons, academic leaders, and medical guests from multiple countries also participated in the symposium, case discussions, and live surgical education activities.

A major highlight of the visit was the performance of five complex multilevel Trans-Kambin OLLIF procedures, conducted as live educational cases with active teaching, case collaboration, and direct transfer of surgical knowledge to local surgeons and trainees. The program emphasized modern minimally invasive spine techniques designed to improve patient outcomes, reduce surgical trauma, and expand access to advanced spine care.

The collaboration focused on several long-term goals:

Building ongoing academic and clinical cooperation between Inspired Spine, the Avicenna Society, Avicenna Technical University, Georgian institutions, and other regional partners in Eastern Europe and the Caucasus region

Developing fellowship exchange opportunities for surgeons seeking advanced training in minimally invasive spine surgery

Creating future educational and surgical programs in Georgia and surrounding regions

Establishing and expanding regional Avicenna Society chapters

Supporting international physician training through live surgery, case conferences, academic collaboration, and structured educational pathways

The organizations expressed special appreciation for the leadership and partnership of Dr. Iago Tsertsvadze, whose work was instrumental in organizing and supporting the success of the Georgia program.

"This was more than a single educational event," Dr Abbasi stated. "It was the continuation of a long-term international mission: to train surgeons, share knowledge openly, build academic bridges, and improve access to advanced neurosurgical care across borders."

The Istanbul program further reinforced the growing international role of Inspired Spine, the Avicenna Society, Avicenna Technical University, Inspired Spine Health in Burnsville, Minnesota, Riverview Hospital in Crookston, Minnesota, and the developing Avicenna Hospital initiative in Spring, Texas.

Together, these organizations are working to create a global educational platform for minimally invasive spine surgery, neurosurgical innovation, physician collaboration, and patient-centered care.

As international partnerships continue to grow, Inspired Spine, the Avicenna Society, and Avicenna Technical University remain committed to advancing the future of spine surgery through training, collaboration, academic exchange, and practical surgical education.

Media Contact:

Mike Hanson

vpm@inspiredspine.org

SOURCE: Inspired Spine

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/inspired-spine-and-avicenna-society-expand-international-neurosurgica-1172902