With the introductions of Suralink Agent Library, Cloud Testing Suite, Workpaper Suite Intelligence, and native integrations with Microsoft Copilot and Anthropic's Claude, Suralink continues to demonstrate it is the industry leader enabling accounting firms and their clients to harness the power of Agentic AI, address the Rework Cycle, and close the Client Readiness Gap.

Suralink, the agentic automation platform for accounting firms and their clients, today announced multiple major additions to its agentic AI capabilities, as well as native integrations with two of the leading agentic platforms.

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Suralink Agent Library

Suralink's expanded AI capabilities are primarily focused on addressing the Rework Cycle, which is the #1 cause of engagement inefficiency and the #1 issue preventing AI from delivering on its transformational potential for the accounting industry. The Rework Cycle is rooted in the Client Readiness Gap, and is the redundant work accounting firms incur when they are given inaccurate or incomplete data by their clients. When firms apply AI to this inaccurate client data after it has entered their systems, the AI actually causes even more unnecessary rework for the firm.

Suralink's Agent Library, which includes five powerful new agents that enable firm and client users to deliver their most efficient engagements ever. Two of these agents, Document Prescreen Agent and Data Vouching Agent, are combined into Suralink's new Cloud Testing Suite, which fully automates the prescreening of client data and completes initial testing without firm users needing to do anything.

In addition, Suralink's Excel-based Workpaper Suite Intelligence and new native connectors with Copilot and Claude bring the power of Suralink's AI capabilities across all parts of its fully integrated Request-to-Review platform.

"As the 'Front Door' of all client data that comes into accounting firms, Suralink has always been the best-positioned platform to enable firms and their clients to realize the full potential of agentic AI," said Evan Fitzpatrick, CEO of Suralink. "With our ability to prescreen client data at the time of upload, then automatically conduct testing procedures and deliver ready-to-review results, we empower firms to eliminate the Rework Cycle and fully close the Client Readiness Gap."

Serving over 50% of the top 100 firms, the impact of Suralink's platform is best demonstrated by its customers' success. In 2025, Suralink customers grow 84% faster than their peers, and top 20 firms like Eide Bially LLP have publicly championed the strong ROI they have captured by moving to Suralink's fully integrated Request-to-Review platform.

To learn more about Suralink's agentic AI platform, visit suralink.ai

About Suralink

Suralink is the agentic automation platform for accounting professionals and their clients, leading the global charge in AI-driven accounting technology. Dedicated to helping professionals and their clients Escape the Limits of Capacity, Suralink's mission is to empower the people we serve to redefine the meaning of efficiency in the accounting technology industry.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Ardy Taylor

Head of Marketing, Suralink

ardy.taylor@suralink.ai