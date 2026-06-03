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PR Newswire
03.06.2026 13:06 Uhr
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Phemex Expands TradFi Offering Beyond 70 Assets, Bringing Global Equities to 24/7 Crypto Markets

APIA, Samoa, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, expands its TradFi ecosystem to 73 active assets. It includes the recent addition of several high-performance contracts, ranging from healthcare leaders Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) to global semiconductor and technology powerhouses like Samsung (SAMSUNG) and SK Hynix (SKHYNIX). By integrating these international giants alongside existing high-demand assets such as Nvidia (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), and Gold (XAU), Phemex now offers its 10 million users a unified, 24/7 portal to the world's most significant growth drivers.

Unlike approaches that replicate traditional brokerage structures within crypto platforms, Phemex's TradFi offering is built around a derivatives-native framework. All assets are available as USDT-margined perpetual futures, allowing users to access traditional market exposure without being constrained by conventional market hours. This structure enables continuous trading across asset classes, giving users the flexibility to respond to global developments in real time and manage both crypto and traditional market positions within a unified trading environment.

The hallmark of the Phemex ecosystem is Superior Capital Efficiency enabled by its Unified Margin Architecture. A single USDT balance acts as a universal collateral pool, allowing a trader to utilize up to 100x leverage on Gold and Crude Oil (XTI/XBR) while simultaneously maintaining a 10x position in tech giants like Apple or Nvidia. This system effectively eliminates "Dead Money," ensuring that every dollar of collateral is working at maximum velocity across crypto and traditional asset classes.

"The expansion is a clear signal that the boundary between Web3 and traditional finance has dissolved," said Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex. "By recently integrating global giants from the healthcare and semiconductor sectors into our self-developed matching engine, we are providing the essential infrastructure for modern traders. Wall Street, Seoul, and Taipei are no longer separate destinations; they are simply high-performance tickers on Phemex's 24/7 crypto-native rail."

About Phemex
Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994145/20260603_173335.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2819516/Phemex_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phemex-expands-tradfi-offering-beyond-70-assets-bringing-global-equities-to-247-crypto-markets-302790089.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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