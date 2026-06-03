Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
UraniumX blickt nach frühem Bohr-Erfolg in eine goldene Zukunft der Atomkraft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2026 13:10 Uhr
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ohalo: 79% of Enterprises Are Confident They Can Scale AI Without Breaking Governance. Only 29% Can Even Find the Data.

New BARC research exposes the gap between what enterprises believe about their AI readiness and what their own answers reveal, just as agentic AI raises the cost of getting it wrong

ATLANTA and LONDON, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new research report from BARC, co-sponsored by Ohalo, finds that while four in five enterprises are confident they can extract value from their files, emails and documents for AI without compromising governance, fewer than one in three fully know where that data lives. As enterprises move AI from experimentation into production, and as autonomous agents begin acting on the data underneath, the gap between confidence and reality stops being theoretical.

Two pie charts: 79% of enterprises confident they can use files for AI, 29% know where their data lives.

The report, Harnessing Unstructured Data for AI Innovation, surveyed 225 enterprises across North America and Europe and is the first in BARC's four-report AI series to focus specifically on the unstructured data that powers AI and whether enterprises can govern it.

Co-sponsored by Ohalo, the enterprise file governance company, the report finds that confidence is outpacing capability. Enterprises believe they are ready for AI. Their own answers on where their data sits, what is in it, and how it is governed say otherwise. The result is a gap where exposure builds quietly and AI projects stall or get pulled after the work has already started.

Industry estimates put roughly 80% of enterprise data in unstructured form: the files, emails, images and documents that hold institutional knowledge, sensitive information, and the inputs AI projects depend on. The report shows most enterprises cannot account for it.

"Roughly two-thirds of AI adopters cannot effectively discover unstructured data, enforce governance policies on that data, or trace how they consume it," said Kevin Petrie, VP of Research, BARC US. "This hurts their ability to feed agentic AI the deep context it needs to take safe actions and generate business value."

Four donut charts: 29% to 36% of enterprises fully confident in unstructured data discovery, enforcement, and traceability.

This is what that looks like on the ground. It starts with the best of intentions. A team greenlights an AI project and points it at the file shares where the useful material lives, years of institutional knowledge, accumulating from research, clients, product launches. Then it stalls. They can't get past the metadata. No one can say with confidence what's in it, what's sensitive, or whether it's fit for purpose. So the work gets quietly handed to someone doing discovery by hand, the initiative slowly breaks down, and ROI questions start to be asked.

Pie chart: 70% of enterprises can find and use less than half their unstructured data for AI, 30% more than half.

This is the normal case, not the exception. 70% of enterprises say less than half their data is even discoverable for AI.

"The governance holding all this together is human duct tape: 74% of enterprises still rely on manual effort or individual expertise. And only 29% fully know where their relevant data even resides. That's where AI initiatives stall, because when it comes to data, you can't govern what you can't find," said Kyle DuPont, CEO and Co-Founder, Ohalo.

The solutions the report points to

BARC's recommendations include auditing and cataloging data before it enters production and closing governance gaps at the file level rather than at the perimeter.

Ohalo's Data X-Ray platform addresses the visibility gap directly. It connects to existing enterprise infrastructure, opens every file (documents, PDFs, emails, contracts, scanned images and nested archives), classifies the contents, and feeds the results into the governance, security and AI tools already in place. It deploys on-premises, in the cloud, or in air-gapped environments without moving data.

Download the full report:

Harnessing Unstructured Data for AI Innovation

Media contact:
Carolyn Branco
Fractional CMO, Ohalo
media@ohalo.co

About Ohalo

Ohalo is an enterprise file governance company. Most enterprise information lives in files like documents, PDFs, emails, and contracts, yet the tools meant to govern them only read the labels, never the contents. Data X-Ray opens every file, reads what is inside, and classifies it, then feeds the results into your AI, compliance, and security systems. It all runs inside your own environment without moving data, whether on-prem, cloud, or air-gapped. Trusted by the Fortune 500, financial institutions, defense agencies, and critical infrastructure operators worldwide. www.ohalo.co

About BARC

BARC is a leading analyst firm for data & analytics and enterprise software with a reputation for unbiased and trusted advice. Our expert analysts deliver a wide range of research, events and advisory services for the data & analytics community. Our innovative research evaluates software and vendors rigorously and highlights market trends, delivering insights that enable our customers to innovate with data, analytics and AI. BARC's 25 years of experience with data strategy & culture, data architecture, organization and software selection help clients transform into truly data-driven organizations.

About the research

BARC's study is based on a quantitative online survey conducted in February and March 2026. After data cleansing, 225 qualified responses remained for analysis, all from leaders with direct responsibility for data, analytics or AI strategy, across a range of industries and company sizes in North America and Europe.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/919f68c4-69ef-4660-a4e8-eafa5c97b45c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1233e15e-f636-4598-a1f6-88ab42b2727b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5d1beb8-cc42-4e76-919e-21c5578f6a41


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.