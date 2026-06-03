Parsons Corporation: Parsons Secures $28 Million U.S. Air Force Task Order Supporting AFRL's GARDEM Mission

CHANTILLY, Va., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN), a leading disruptive technology provider supporting national security missions across all domains, announced today it has been awarded a $28 million task order from the U.S. Air Force to provide comprehensive Field Site Support under the Global Application Research, Development, Engineering, and Maintenance (GARDEM) 2 program. This task order is one of the four Parsons secured in 2026 in support of the AFRL's GARDEM program, bringing Parsons' total awards to $218 million and reinforcing the company's role as a provider of mission-critical digital and data-centric capabilities for the U.S. Air Force.

Under the five-year task order, Parsons will deliver functional onsite training, demonstrations, system enhancements, modifications, integration, testing, deployments, and lifecycle maintenance in support of GARDEM 2 software baselines. These efforts will directly enable the rapid maturation, evaluation, and operational deployment of advanced technologies and concepts critical to Air Force mission execution. The company has supported the GARDEM mission since 2019.

"This award highlights the Air Force's continued confidence in Parsons' ability to take emerging technologies from concept to operational reality," said Mike Kushin, President of Defense and Intelligence for Parsons. "Our teams bring a rare combination of deep mission understanding, software engineering excellence, and field-tested execution that allows us to rapidly integrate, test, and deploy capabilities at the speed of combat where and when they are needed most."

The GARDEM 2 program plays a central role in accelerating innovation by bridging research, development, engineering, and sustainment activities across operational environments. Parsons' approach ensures solutions are not only technically sound but also aligned with real-world mission demands and warfighter requirements, improving speed to capability and operational effectiveness for America's fighting force.

This latest award builds on Parsons' strong operational history of supporting Air Force and national security customers with agile, scalable solutions spanning cyber, electronic warfare, space, and advanced software systems.

To learn more about Parsons' all-domain solutions, visit Parsons.com/all-domain-solutions/.

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we're making an impact.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long-term government contracts, which are subject to the government's budgetary approval process; the size of our addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. federal government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellations caused by competitors' protests of major contract awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings, including litigation, audits, reviews and investigations, which may result in materially adverse judgments, settlements or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so by law.

Media Contact:

Angie Benfield

+1 803.334.5277

Angie.Benfield@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@Parsons.us