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PR Newswire
03.06.2026 13:18 Uhr
283 Leser
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A Royal Moment: Dutch King experiences FlyDrive Mobility

RAAMSDONKSVEER, Netherlands, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PAL-V was honoured to attend the prestigious 75th anniversary event of the Dutch technology industry organisation FME, where the company was selected as one of the three nominees for the Peter Wennink Tech Award. The event reached a distinguished highlight when His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands visited the PAL-V delegation. In an engaging exchange with CEO Robert Dingemanse, the King explored the global potential of the emerging Advanced Air Mobility market or "flying car market". Demonstrating genuine interest, His Majesty stepped into the cockpit of the PAL-V Liberty, experiencing firsthand the company's pioneering first FlyDrive product. This royal engagement marks a defining moment for next-generation mobility, sending a powerful signal of confidence in PAL-V's innovation and reinforcing its position at the forefront of a transformative global industry.

PAL-V was selected as one of the top three nominees for the Peter Wennink Tech Award by a distinguished four-member jury consisting of Peter Wennink (former CEO of ASML), Tjark Tjin-A-Tsoi (CEO of TNO), Hellen van der Plas (CEO of Signify) and Dirk de Bilde (CEO of Siemens). It reflects PAL-V's pioneering approach, technological depth and its role in creating an entirely new mobility category with significant societal impact.

PAL-V's FlyDrive solutions create a whole new market and addresses new needs, saving time, making many operations more effective and efficient. It is novel product category not competing with the many eVTOL (fly-only) initiatives confusingly often called flying cars too.

"We are pleased with the recognition as a key strategic OEM for the future of the Netherlands. Globally, we are known as one of the leaders in the major future industry of Advanced Air Mobility. With many suppliers and collaborations with universities, research institutes, and vocational colleges, we are already a key player in the ecosystem of sustainable aviation innovation. We have a strong patent position and unique know-how. What makes PAL-V special is not only the technology and the disruption in the market, but also the ecosystem behind it and its aviation certification capabilities for the world market" Robert Dingemanse, CEO of PAL-V elaborates.

Contact: Email: pressinfo@PAL-V.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-royal-moment-dutch-king-experiences-flydrive-mobility-302790108.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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