Launchmetrics, Strategic Partner to the Fashion, Lifestyle and Beauty Industry, Marks 10 Years of Defining Brand Performance

From pioneering brand performance to empowering industry-wide transformation, Launchmetrics enters its next chapter with continued innovation, expanded intelligence and strengthened industry leadership

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Launchmetrics, the market's leading AI-powered Brand Performance Cloud for the Fashion, Lifestyle and Beauty (FLB) industries, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year-marking a decade of reshaping how the industry generates and measures brand performance.

Over the past ten years, the FLB industries have become exponentially more complex. Fragmented channels, global audiences, accelerating cultural cycles and rising expectations for performance analytics-combined with increasing demands for operational efficiency-have reshaped how brands compete. Amid this complexity, the core challenge remains the same: how to build lasting brand performance that connects with the modern consumer.

Launchmetrics was formed in 2016 through the merger of Augure, the global powerhouse in influencer marketing software (founded in 2002 by Michael Jais), and Fashion GPS, the premier technology provider to the fashion industry (founded in New York in 2006), uniting technology, data, AI-driven intelligence and industry expertise under a single vision. From the beginning, the company's vision has been to define how the world understands brand performance-partnering with industry leaders to connect strategy with execution and elevate brand performance into a measurable, long-term asset.

"Over the last decade, we've witnessed profound change across our industry," said Michael Jais, CEO of Launchmetrics. "Our role has been to build the infrastructure and frameworks that enable our partners to navigate that complexity with clarity. Brand performance is not short term, it is a long-term strategy."

"We're proud to have pioneered a shared language that connects creative impact with business value across the entire organization. Looking ahead, our focus is on taking measurement into its next phase, expanding analytics beyond quantitative performance into a strategic, qualitative intelligence layer that generates deeper insight and guides the decisions shaping tomorrow's global brands, enabling them to move from reporting performance to actively shaping it."

Building and Defining Brand Performance as a Strategic Discipline

From the outset, Launchmetrics set out to establish brand performance as a measurable and strategic driver of business value. By building the industry's most comprehensive data assets and technology ecosystems, powered by AI and machine learning from day one, the company has enabled brands to launch efficient campaign activations as well as measure and benchmark global performance. This evolution has been driven by continuous innovation across:

Measurement frameworks that define and elevate brand performance as a measurable, strategic asset

Integrated technology that connects day-to-day execution with overarching strategy, transforming brand initiatives into sustainable competitive advantage

Notably, the introduction of Media Impact Value (MIV) in 2018 revolutionized how brand performance is measured-establishing a new industry standard and providing brands, for the first time, with a unified metric to benchmark performance across markets, channels and Voices (e.g., Celebrities, Traditional Media, Influencers, Partners and Owned Media). Underpinned by proprietary AI models designed to quantify the qualitative impact of brand exposure, MIV has since become the industry's most widely adopted and referenced standard for brand performance.

Moreover, the expansion of the Launchmetrics Brand Performance Cloud in 2020 further unified PR, events and competitive intelligence into a single strategic ecosystem, creating stronger alignment between communications, marketing and executive leadership teams.

Today, the Launchmetrics Brand Performance Cloud tracks over 700,000 Voices across more than one million accounts globally, monitors 8,000 brands daily, powers 85% of global fashion shows and tracks over $5 billion in sample value each season-solidifying Launchmetrics' role as a strategic partner to more than 1,700 brands and organizations worldwide.

Expanding Through Strategic Growth and Innovation

As the industry globalized and digitized, Launchmetrics evolved in response to client needs. Its vertically focused strategy in FLB required building comprehensive capabilities across the full spectrum of brand use cases-from activation to measurement-while ensuring data completeness and global coverage. Strategic acquisitions were made to address concrete challenges facing brands and to strengthen Launchmetrics' position as the end-to-end Brand Performance platform serving partners worldwide across the entire brand lifecycle, enhancing its AI-driven data foundation and global intelligence capabilities:

2017: Visual Box - introducing global media monitoring (Discover) and editorial data intelligence

2017: Style Coalition - strengthening influencer data and Voice analytics capabilities

2019: IMAXtree - adding visual content production and global distribution capabilities

2020: PARKLU - extending global data coverage with Chinese social analytics and intelligence

2022: DMR - deepening benchmarking capabilities with 20+ years of historical data to solidify category leadership

These milestones were not only driven by scale, but by the objective of equipping brands with clarity, continuity and actionable intelligence in an increasingly interconnected ecosystem. Launchmetrics works in close collaboration with the industry's leading brands and institutions-shaping strategy, guiding decision-making and measuring impact before, during and long after their most defining moments.

Entering the Next Chapter

On January 22, 2024, Launchmetrics joined the Lectra family, marking a new phase of growth rooted in continuity rather than disruption. The alignment brings together product, production and marketing intelligence-reflecting the industry's growing need for end-to-end visibility across the value chain.

As Launchmetrics enters its second decade, the ambition extends beyond measurement-advancing brand performance into its next era and equipping industry leaders with AI-powered intelligence and technology required to shape what comes next.

Press Contact:

Katherine Knight, VP Brand & Communications

Katherine.knight@launchmetrics.com

About Launchmetrics:

Launchmetrics is the market's first AI-powered Brand Performance Cloud, providing more than 1,700 clients with the software, data and insights they need to connect strategy with execution. With over a decade of expertise, its Brand Performance Cloud helps executives launch campaigns, amplify reach, measure ROI and benchmark brand performance.

Their AI-driven and proprietary Media Impact Value algorithm is the answer to modern measurement in a global world, making impact measurable. Launchmetrics brings a sharp focus to profitability, accountability, and efficiency while enabling the type of quick decision-making required for agility. With tools for sample management, event organization, PR monitoring and brand performance, the Launchmetrics Brand Performance Cloud enables brands to build a successful marketing strategy, all in one place.

Founded in New York and with operating headquarters in Paris, Launchmetrics has 450+ employees in twelve markets worldwide and offers support in five languages. Launchmetrics has been the trusted provider to brands worldwide such as Tiffany's, Vogue, KCD, Shiseido, The North Face, and Levi's as well as partners like IMG, the Council of Fashion Designers of America, the Camera Nazionale Della Moda Italiana and the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

To learn more about Launchmetrics, please visit launchmetrics.com/newsroom and follow @launchmetrics

About Media Impact Value (MIV ):

Media Impact Value (MIV) allows brands to assign a monetary value to every post, interaction or article to measure its impact and identify contributions to brand performance across Voices, channels and regions. Recognized as the most comprehensive and modern measurement standard in the industry, MIV lets you compare and understand which strategies create the most media impact across print, online and social by reflecting the audience perspective. The Launchmetrics methodology is built on more than 15 years of experience, working with and for Fashion, Lifestyle and Beauty (FLB) brands globally, including China. Finely tuned with AI and machine learning, the algorithm relies on both quantitative and qualitative attributes specific to the FLB industries (including audience engagement, industry relevance, source authority, and content quality) to ensure overall accuracy and relevance when benchmarking in the growing competitive landscape.

*Media Impact Value and MIV is a registered trademark of LAUNCHMETRICS in the United States and the European Union.

About Voices:

Launchmetrics' Voice-Centric approach highlights the Voices creating value today to provide a holistic view of marketing performance and cross-compare the impact various activities have on the customer lifecycle. From Celebrities, Media, Influencers, Partners and Owned Media, this methodology gives brands a unique framework to understand the ROI of these activities as well as the Voices that influence the customer buying journey from awareness and consideration to conversion and retention.

SOURCE: Launchmetrics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/launchmetrics-strategic-partner-to-the-fashion-lifestyle-and-beau-1151508