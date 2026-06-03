Agilence, Inc.: Agilence Introduces Comments in Analytics 2.15: Putting Investigation Context Where the Data Lives

New Comments capability helps loss prevention teams retain institutional knowledge and turn investigation notes into a queryable, reportable asset. Release also includes Configurable Date/Time Dimensions in Analytics, plus new OSHA recordkeeping capabilities in Agilence Case Management.

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Agilence, the leading loss prevention and operations analytics provider for retailers, restaurants, grocers, pharmacies, convenience stores, and hospitality providers, today announced new product releases that will be showcased at NRF PROTECT 2026, taking place June 8-10 at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas.

Agilence Analytics 2.15 introduces Comments, a new capability that lets investigators capture notes directly on Point-of-Sale (POS) transactions, and Configurable Date/Time Dimensions, which allows analysts to summarize measures by alternate date fields. OSHA recordkeeping is also now live in Agilence Case Management. All three are available now and will be demonstrated at Booth #1209.

Comments in Agilence Analytics 2.15

Loss prevention teams generate enormous amounts of investigation context: why a transaction was flagged, what was learned in a call to the store, why a case was or wasn't escalated. Today that context typically lives outside the system, in email threads, spreadsheets, and individual analysts' memory. When patterns resurface months later, the institutional knowledge that would resolve them faster is often gone.

Comments addresses this directly by anchoring the investigation context to the transaction it belongs to. Investigators can add notes to any POS transaction in Agilence Analytics, view comment history alongside the receipt, and report on activity around Comments, e.g. ineffective notes, keywords and phrases, and frequency of use. Notes are preserved with a permission-controlled audit trail, making investigation context queryable, reportable, and durable for the first time.

"LP teams have always generated valuable context during investigations; they've just never had a good place to keep it," said Brian Brinkmann, Chief Operating Officer at Agilence. "With Comments, that context now lives where the data lives. The work your team does today makes every future investigation faster, more defensible, and less dependent on any one person remembering what happened six months ago."

Configurable Date/Time Dimensions

Agilence Analytics 2.15 also introduces Configurable Date/Time Dimensions, which gives LP teams the flexibility to analyze by date fields to detect potential fraud. For example, comparing Business Date versus transaction date may indicate problems for late-night purchases; Posted Date versus Actual Date can help spot cash discrepancies; with RFID data, Last Seen versus Lost Date can identify operational issues with inventory movement especially around high-shrink categories; or Event Date versus Created Date when investigating incidents can help connect critical data together. With Configurable Date/Time Dimensions, previously hard to find fraud is easily discovered.

OSHA Recordkeeping in Agilence Case Management

New OSHA recordkeeping capabilities are now available in Agilence Case Management. Teams can capture, document, and export Forms 300, 300A, and 301-the federal logs and reports required for work-related injuries and illnesses-directly from the case investigation workflow their teams already use. PDF generation and CSV export for ITA submission are included. Compliance teams will save time and ensure error-free transmissions when complying with federal regulations.

Agilence will demonstrate the new product features at NRF PROTECT 2026, June 8-10 at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas. Visit Agilence at Booth #1209 or schedule a meeting in advance at https://www.agilenceinc.com/nrfprotect.

About Agilence

Agilence is the leader in loss prevention analytics, empowering retail, restaurant, grocery, hospitality, and entertainment businesses to increase profits by reducing preventable loss. The company transforms over 45 million daily transactions into actionable insights using over 200 integrations, providing a unified, easy-to-use platform for identifying issues, increasing efficiency, and improving business outcomes. Agilence's comprehensive suite includes Analytics, Analytics Plus, Case Management, Audit Management, and AI-powered fraud detection capabilities. With an award-winning Customer Success team and a customer base spanning 220+ leading brands across 130,000+ locations in 20+ countries, Agilence delivers measurable ROI with an average customer return on investment exceeding 10x. For more information, visit www.agilenceinc.com or email hello@agilenceinc.com.

SOURCE: Agilence, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/agilence-introduces-comments-in-analytics-2.15-putting-investigat-1172354