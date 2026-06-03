Arxada Announces Strategic Agreement with Clorox Healthcare to Launch Quanticare Technology in Clorox Healthcare HyperOxi Disinfecting Wipes, a Breakthrough Sporicidal Disinfectant for Healthcare Facilities

Key Highlights

Revolutionary sporicidal technology: Kills C. difficile spores in 4 minutes 1 and other pathogens, including C. auris and coronavirus, in 1 minute or less.

Strategic agreement with Clorox Healthcare: Long-term agreement to bring Quanticare hard-surface disinfectant technology to healthcare facilities across North America.

Non-bleach formula proven to reduce HAIs: EPA-registered solution designed specifically for front-line healthcare professionals managing hospital-acquired infections.

MORRISTOWN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Arxada, a global leader in specialty chemicals and innovative solutions, today announced a long-term strategic agreement with Clorox Healthcare to introduce its groundbreaking Quanticare hard-surface disinfectant technology to healthcare facilities across North America. The collaboration debuts with the launch of Clorox Healthcare HyperOxi Disinfecting Wipes with Quanticare. This agreement marks a significant milestone in the rollout of Quanticare following its registration by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Bleach-Free Disinfecting Technology

Quanticare is a revolutionary, bleach-free sporicidal1 technology that kills C. difficile spores in four minutes and eliminates other key pathogens-including Candidozyma auris (formerly Candida auris), M. tuberculosis, and norovirus-in one minute or less. Its non-bleach formulation is gentle on surfaces, supporting frequent daily use while helping healthcare facilities combat hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), which cost the U.S. healthcare system an estimated $28 billion annually.2

"We're excited to enable Clorox Healthcare to bring this rapid and versatile disinfection solution to healthcare facilities," said Julie Gallucci, Global VP of Professional Hygiene at Arxada. "Clorox Healthcare is a trusted name for providing solutions to help stop the spread of infection in healthcare facilities and safeguard patients, and this collaboration enables us to accelerate the impact of Quanticare on healthcare disinfection on a large scale."

Designed for Healthcare Professionals

Quanticare was developed with front-line nurses, environmental services teams, and infection preventionists in mind-professionals on the front lines of preventing HAIs. These professionals need a reliable, ready-to-use daily disinfectant that delivers broad-spectrum efficacy, is gentle on surfaces, and is compatible with healthcare surfaces, enabling them to focus on what matters most: patient well-being.

Industry Leadership and Expertise

"Clorox has been helping healthcare facilities and professionals prevent the spread of HAIs for over a century, and we're proud to partner with Arxada to continue providing groundbreaking sporicidal disinfecting solutions to healthcare users. With the addition of Clorox Healthcare HyperOxi Disinfecting Wipes with Quanticare, our product portfolio now includes a bleach-free alternative for eliminating C. difficile spores from healthcare environments," said Kyra Caskey, Senior Director of Marketing at The Clorox Company.

Together, Arxada and Clorox Healthcare are demonstrating their shared commitment to reducing healthcare-associated infections with effective, broad-spectrum, ready-to-use disinfection solutions designed for real-world healthcare settings.

Data on file with Arxada; based on internally developed test methods. Stone PW. Economic burden of healthcare-associated infections: An American perspective. Expert Review of Pharmacoeconomics & Outcomes Research. 2009;9(5):417-422.

Media Contact

Jane Smith

Marketing Communications, Professional Hygiene

Arxada

jane.smith@arxada.com

About Arxada

Arxada is a global leader in innovative solutions that protect our world. Our groundbreaking technologies, in-depth regulatory know-how, manufacturing and process development help our customers to safeguard nutrition, health and infrastructure efficiently through chemistry and biotechnology that enhance sustainability. We offer a broad portfolio of ingredients and services for multiple end-markets that include Human Health & Nutrition, Home & Personal Care, Professional Hygiene, Paints & Coatings and Wood Protection.

With customers in more than 100 countries, the company achieved sales of CHF 2 billion in 2024. Headquartered in Basel (Switzerland), Arxada employs 3,200 associates across 24 production sites and 14 R&D centers, all committed to our customers' success. To learn more about Arxada, visit our website arxada.com and Arxada on LinkedIn.

About Clorox Healthcare

Building on a century-long legacy in cleaning and disinfecting, Clorox Healthcare continues to advance infection prevention by offering a wide range of innovative products to help stop the spread of infection in healthcare facilities. Clorox Healthcare is committed to delivering trusted solutions that support the evolving needs of the healthcare community. For more information, visit www.CloroxHealthcare.com and follow CloroxPro on LinkedIn.

Use biocides safely. Always read the label and product information before use. All product information corresponds to Arxada's knowledge on the subject at the date of publication, but Arxada makes no warranty as to its accuracy or completeness, and Arxada assumes no obligation to update it. Product information is intended for use by recipients experienced and knowledgeable in the field, who are capable of and responsible for independently determining the suitability of ingredients for intended uses and to ensure their compliance with applicable law. All trademarks belong to Arxada, LLC or its affiliates. © 2026 Arxada.

SOURCE: Arxada

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/arxada-announces-strategic-agreement-with-clorox-healthcare-to-launch-quanticaretm-techno-1172685