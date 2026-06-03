WHILL Inc: WHILL Expands Global Autonomous Mobility Network with Heathrow Airport Launch

New deployment at one of the world's busiest international airports marks another major milestone in WHILL's continued global growth across aviation hubs

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / WHILL, Inc. today announced a trial of its Autonomous Service at Heathrow Airport Terminal 3, marking another milestone in the expansion of its global autonomous mobility network across major airports and public facilities worldwide. The deployment was delivered in partnership with ABM, the largest provider of assisted travel services in the UK. The successful deployment, which began just over a month ago represents another important milestone in WHILL's mission to improve accessibility, operational efficiency, and traveler independence through advanced autonomous mobility technology. Heathrow joins a growing list of leading international airports utilizing WHILL's Autonomous Service, including locations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

WHILL's Autonomous Service enables travelers with mobility needs to independently navigate Terminal 3 at Heathrow Airport using self-driving mobility devices equipped with advanced sensors and autonomous navigation technology. Riders can select their destination through a touchscreen interface, while the device safely transports them through the terminal before autonomously returning to its home location once the ride is complete.

"As global travel continues to grow, airports are increasingly looking for innovative ways to improve accessibility while supporting operational efficiency," said Matthias Pape, Vice President Business Development, WHILL Autonomous Service EMEA. "Launching a trial at Heathrow Airport with ABM represents another significant step in expanding our global autonomous mobility network and bringing greater freedom, confidence, and convenience to travelers around the world."

This builds on WHILL's continued momentum within the aviation industry, where the company's Autonomous Service is now operating at 26 airports and facilities globally, and more than 1 million autonomous rides delivered worldwide. WHILL continues to work alongside airports, airlines, and PRM Service Providers to help modernize the passenger experience and address the increasing demand for accessible transportation solutions.

In addition to improving the traveler experience, WHILL's Autonomous Service helps airports and PRM Service Providers to optimize mobility operations by reducing manual wheelchair return logistics, improving fleet visibility, and enabling staff to focus on higher-touch passenger support.

WHILL's autonomous mobility devices are equipped with a suite of safety technologies, including 360-degree sensors, automatic obstacle detection, and autonomous stopping capabilities designed to support safe navigation throughout complex public environments.

The Heathrow deployment further strengthens WHILL's position as a global leader in autonomous mobility services and reflects the company's continued investment in transforming accessible transportation experiences across aviation, healthcare, hospitality, and public spaces.

About WHILL

WHILL is a global mobility technology company dedicated to creating innovative personal mobility solutions and autonomous mobility services that improve accessibility and independence. Combining advanced technology with intuitive, design-forward products, WHILL's solutions are used by consumers, airports, healthcare facilities, and commercial partners around the world. The company's Autonomous Service currently operates across 26 airports and facilities globally and continues to expand internationally.

About ABM

ABM is one of the world's largest providers of integrated facility, engineering, transport and infrastructure solutions. Every day, over 100,000 team members deliver essential services that make spaces cleaner, safer, and more efficient, enhancing the overall occupant experience.

ABM serves a wide range of market sectors including commercial real estate, aviation, mission critical, and manufacturing and distribution. With over $8 billion in annual revenue and a blue-chip client base, ABM delivers innovative technologies and sustainable solutions that enhance facilities and empower clients to achieve their goals.

About London Heathrow Airport

Heathrow is the UK's international gateway and the most connected airport in the world - serving 230 destinations in over 80 countries. The most punctual and reliable hub in Europe welcomes over 200,000 passengers on roughly 1,300 flights each day, and serves as Britain's hub for trade, tourism and investment. Over 80,000 colleagues work at Heathrow - the airport directly employs about 10% of them, with the rest working for Team Heathrow partners including airlines, ground handlers and retailers.

Press Contact: Chris Addeo, VP Marketing, chris.addeo@whill.inc

SOURCE: WHILL Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/whill-expands-global-autonomous-mobility-network-with-heathrow-airport-launch-1172837