Camber Credit Closes Inaugural $82 Million Auto Securitization

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Camber Credit (Camber), a vertically integrated asset management platform exclusively focused on structured auto credits in the U.S. market, announced the successful closing of its inaugural securitization transaction. The offering, a private 4(a)(2) placement by Camber Credit 2026-1 Auto Trust, issued $82 million in notes backed by a portfolio of prime auto leases purchased from a midwestern regional bank.

The issuance received a Single-A rating on its senior Class A notes and was met with strong institutional demand. This transaction marks a significant milestone for Camber as it looks to grow its footprint and expand its access to institutional capital markets.

Benjamin Cohen, CEO of Camber, stated, "Closing our inaugural securitization is a defining moment for our fund. This transaction validates our investment thesis, our ability to source and analyze quality auto portfolios, and the asset management platform we've built from the ground up. We are excited to leverage this foundation to deliver compelling returns for our investors and partners."

"The depth of institutional demand and the pricing we achieved are a reflection of the quality of the collateral, the rigor we applied in evaluating these assets, and the operational efficiency the Camber platform brings to auto portfolios," said Russell Abrams, CIO of Camber. "That analytical rigor is the standard we expect to bring to every opportunity and is the bedrock this platform is built on."

Brean Capital, LLC served as Structuring Agent and Sole Placement Agent on the deal.

About Camber Credit

Camber Credit is a vertically integrated asset management platform targeting the complex auto credit market. The fund provides institutional investors with access to high-yielding, short-duration credit, structured for performance, risk control, and regulatory efficiency. Camber's seasoned industry veterans across asset management, the auto market and technology have built a proprietary data analytics advantage. This enables Camber to develop significant forward-flow pipelines and avoid repeating one-off negotiations. Camber's exclusive focus on the auto sector has produced unique data models that provide nuanced portfolio insights, driving efficiencies and returns. For additional information, visit: https://www.cambercredit.com/

Media Contact:

Tom Kade

Managing Director, Investor Relations

tom@cambercredit.com

SOURCE: Camber Credit



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/camber-credit-closes-inaugural-82-million-auto-securitization-1172849