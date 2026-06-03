Cemvita today announced the successful completion of a 75,000-liter industrial fermentation campaign at Bio Base Europe Pilot Plant, achieving target technical metrics for the production of FermOil from industrial crude glycerin. The milestone validates the scalability of Cemvita's biomanufacturing platform.

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Cemvita team, Luciano Zamberlan, VP of Engineering, and Nymul Khan, Director of Technology, at Bio Base Europe Pilot Plant, next to the 75,000 L fermenter.

Over the past several years, Cemvita advanced the process through multiple scale-up stages, progressing from bench-scale systems through 2-liter, 30-liter, 1,500-liter, and 15,000-liter fermentations before successfully reaching the 75,000-liter demonstration campaign. The company's platform converts crude glycerin, a byproduct of biodiesel production, into renewable natural oil, creating value from an underutilized industrial residual stream.

"Successfully reaching 75,000 liters while achieving our set target metrics demonstrates that carbon-rich effluent streams like crude glycerin can become a scalable foundation for the next generation of sustainable fuels and bio-based materials. Biology is becoming infrastructure," said Moji Karimi, CEO at Cemvita.

"This campaign showed that we had the right partner to scale FermOil with confidence," said Luciano Zamberlan, VP of Engineering at Cemvita. "Across multiple vessel runs, the fermentation control strategy remained stable, and the results were consistent all the way from 30 liters to 75,000 liters. That level of reproducibility is exactly what gives us confidence as we move toward commercial deployment."

"We are proud to support innovative companies like Cemvita in scaling breakthrough industrial biotechnology solutions," said Hendrik Waegeman of Bio Base Europe Pilot Plant. "Successfully operating at the 75,000-liter scale using a feedstock such as crude glycerin highlights both the maturity of the technology and the quality of the scale-up execution achieved by the Cemvita team."

FermOil is a RNO designed for compatibility with existing HEFA and co-processing infrastructure used to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The feedstock, crude glycerin, is recognized under RED III Annex IX Part A, positioning the platform within Europe's growing advanced feedstock ecosystem. Cemvita is currently advancing commercial deployment discussions with strategic partners across Brazil, the EU, and the UK.

About Cemvita

Cemvita uses synthetic biology to turn carbon waste into high-value sustainable oils and critical inputs for aviation, agriculture, personal care, and industrial manufacturing, helping build a more resilient and circular bioeconomy.

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