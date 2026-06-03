Four certified projects support more than 4.2 million MMBtu annually and enable access to international markets

Neogenyx Fuels, a premier developer, owner, and operator of advanced fuel solutions, today announced the successful delivery of renewable natural gas (RNG) from one of its facilities into the European compliance markets using International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) certified RNG. The transaction was enabled by the facility's certifications, which became effective in January 2026. The certified volumes are tracked and verified under an ISCC mass balance chain-of-custody framework, ensuring compliance with EU sustainability and traceability requirements.

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Renewable natural gas (RNG) infrastructure supporting the production and delivery of low-carbon fuels, part of the expanding platform enabling access to global energy markets.

"This announcement marks another first for our company, having delivered RNG from a plant at one of Republic Services' landfills into the European markets," said Michael Bakas, CEO of Neogenyx Fuels. "Advanced biofuels are poised to become the next major domestic export engine, catalyzing unprecedented investment in rural communities while creating tremendous job growth and this transaction showcases just that."

ISCC-certified RNG projects within Neogenyx Fuels' portfolio have the capability to produce more than 4.2 million MMBtu of renewable natural gas annually, strengthening its ability to supply certified low-carbon fuels to both domestic and international markets. As this market evolves, Neogenyx intends to certify more of its RNG facilities.

"Neogenyx Fuels and Republic Services are expanding our portfolio of renewable natural gas facilities, creating an opportunity to export low-carbon fuels to customers around the globe," said Tim Oudman, Senior Vice President of Sustainability Innovation at Republic Services.

ISCC certification is a globally recognized sustainability standard that enables RNG producers to access international compliance markets while demonstrating adherence to rigorous environmental, traceability, and governance requirements. For Neogenyx Fuels, certification across multiple operating projects supports commercial execution, expands market optionality, and reinforces credibility with regulators, buyers, and investors.

U.S. Energy, a U.S. Venture company, supported the delivery of RNG produced at the facility into the ISCC market as an ISCC-certified trader. Together, Neogenyx Fuels and U.S. Energy have established a verified channel connecting U.S.-based ISCC-certified RNG with growing European demand.

"With ISCC certification, we're able to expand how and where renewable natural gas can be used," said Allison Gladstone, Director of Business Development at U.S. Energy. "Opportunities like this allow us to connect U.S.-based supply with emerging demand in Europe, while continuing to build more flexible pathways for lower-carbon fuels."

The successful execution of this transaction underscores Neogenyx Fuels' commitment to building scalable, compliant, and globally relevant RNG infrastructure and demonstrates the company's ability to translate certification into real-world commercial outcomes.

To learn more about Neogenyx Fuels, visit www.neogenyxfuels.com.

About Neogenyx Fuels

Neogenyx Fuels is a premier developer, owner, and operator of advanced fuel solutions accelerating the global energy transition. Built on decades of leadership in beneficial use of biogas as a baseload energy resource, Neogenyx Fuels is advancing a new era of technical innovation and capital investment in the next generation of biofuels. Our combination of technical independence, engineering expertise, and operational rigor enables us to deliver resilient energy solutions at scale to communities, utilities, and industries globally. Neogenyx Fuels is forged by two acclaimed industry leaders: Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider and HASI (NYSE:HASI) a leading investor in sustainable infrastructure assets. Our portfolio spans every phase of project development, construction, and operation with unwavering dedication to safety, reliability, and performance. Drawing on more than 25 years of leadership in electric generation, thermal supply and renewable natural gas, Neogenyx Fuels provides the expertise and innovation our customers need to advance the energy transition. Explore more at www.neogenyxfuels.com.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visitRepublicServices.com

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy, a U.S. Venture company, delivers flexible, full-service energy solutions across traditional fuels, alternative energy, and environmental credits. Our renewable natural gas (RNG) business supports customers across the full value chain, connecting supply to end markets through sourcing, marketing, logistics, and compliance services across North America and international markets. As an active participant in evolving low-carbon fuel programs, we help create and manage verified pathways into markets like ISCC and other global compliance frameworks, giving customers more flexibility in how RNG is utilized. Backed by 75 years of market expertise, we combine deep industry knowledge with a nimble, customer-first approach to keep operations running smoothly. From supply and logistics to risk management and environmental credit strategies, we help simplify energy-so customers can stay focused on their business.

Learn more at www.us-energy.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Neogenyx Fuels: Leila Dillon, 508-661-2264, press@neogenyxfuels.com