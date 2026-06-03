Multi-year partnership collaboration will center on operational visibility, agility, and finance transformation

Emburse, a global leader in travel and expense management, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with TGR Haas F1 Team, becoming the 'Official Travel and Expense Solution Partner' of the organization, beginning with the Monaco Grand Prix as part of the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

The partnership brings together two organizations operating in fast-moving global environments where visibility, precision, efficiency, and operational agility are critical to performance. As 'Official Travel and Expense Solution Partner', Emburse will provide travel, expense, spend management, and accounts payable capabilities designed to help TGR Haas F1 Team scale efficiently while maintaining visibility and control across its global operation.

As Formula 1 continues to evolve into one of the world's most technologically advanced and operationally demanding sports, TGR Haas F1 Team manages a highly complex international footprint spanning race operations, logistics, travel coordination, engineering collaboration, supplier ecosystems, and cross-border business operations.

Emburse believes modern finance leaders face many of those same challenges as they work to modernize legacy systems, gain greater visibility and control over spend, automate financial workflows, and help organizations move faster without sacrificing governance. As global organizations become increasingly distributed, finance teams are expected to deliver efficiency, flexibility, and scale while supporting strategic decision-making across the business.

Through the partnership, Emburse and TGR Haas F1 Team will collaborate on digital content, executive engagement, and behind-the-scenes storytelling focused on the operational demands of running a fast-moving global organization. Emburse branding will appear across TGR Haas F1 Team assets, including the VF-26, replica cars, support vehicles, team equipment, garage environments, team communications, and digital channels.

The collaboration will also create opportunities to explore how modern finance, AI, and operational technologies can help organizations improve visibility, coordination, efficiency, and decision-making across increasingly complex international environments.

"Formula 1 is one of the most operationally demanding environments in the world, requiring teams to make fast, informed decisions across people, travel, suppliers, and spend on a global scale," said Marne Martin, CEO of Emburse. "TGR Haas F1 Team represents exactly the kind of organization that is pushing the limits of efficiency and performance. As Emburse leads the shift from automation to agentic AI, this partnership demonstrates what's possible when finance teams are equipped with intelligent systems that don't just process transactions, but actively help organizations operate with greater speed, visibility, and control. Through Emburse AI and our Expense Intelligence vision, we're helping modern organizations transform travel, expense, and spend management into a strategic advantage."

"I'm very happy to welcome Emburse to TGR Haas F1 Team as our 'Official Travel Expense Solution Partner,'" said Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal of TGR Haas F1 Team. "We're the smallest team on the Formula 1 grid, yet our efficiency and planning have enabled us to compete consistently at a high level. Emburse's expertise in travel and expense management makes them a natural fit for our organization as we continue to strengthen and evolve the team both on and off the track."

"We race in over 20 locations each year, our team is based in three countries across two continents, and our supply base and technical partners are spread across the world, too," said Alan Chan, CFO of TGR Haas F1 Team. "This inherently increases the complexity of how we operate as a finance team. In finance, our core values are precision, pace, collaboration and ownership. It's tremendously exciting to be partnering with Emburse and using their innovative technology across expense management and accounts payable, as it will enable us to significantly scale our capabilities while remaining efficient, streamlined, and delivering a significant ROI to our team."

The announcement further supports Emburse's broader market vision around Expense Intelligence, the company's AI-powered approach to helping organizations move beyond reactive expense management toward adaptive, intelligent, and operationally connected financial operations. By orchestrating travel, expense, accounts payable, and payments workflows through Emburse AI, organizations gain greater visibility, automation, and control while improving agility and decision-making at scale.

With organizations increasingly under pressure to balance speed, governance, employee experience, and cost control, Emburse believes finance teams are becoming central drivers of organizational agility and operational decision-making.

Over time, the partnership will expand into collaborative content, leadership perspectives, operational storytelling, and broader discussions around the modernization of finance operations in global enterprises.

About Emburse

Trusted globally by more than 12 million finance leaders, travel managers, and professionals, Emburse serves more than 20,000 organizations across 200 countries and territories including Global 2000 enterprises, SMBs, public sector agencies, and nonprofits.

By proactively managing and accurately validating spend, Emburse helps organizations strengthen financial governance, improve compliance, and gain greater visibility into spend behavior while streamlining the experience for employees.

Emburse's Expense Intelligence approach transforms reactive expense management into infrastructure for strategic growth. Powered by Emburse AI, it orchestrates corporate spend across travel booking, reimbursements, AP, and payments, embedding dynamic policy controls and predictive insights directly into workflows. This real-time approach empowers organizations to adapt quickly, reduce risk, and guide spend before money leaves the business.

Expense Intelligence is a framework for transformation, reshaping the role of finance teams from administrators to strategic drivers of organizational success.

Info - www.emburse.com

About TGR Haas F1 Team

TGR Haas F1 Team has been a stalwart of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship over the past decade following a memorable points-scoring debut for the American owned squad at the 2016 Australian Grand Prix. Now with over 200 grand prix starts to its credit, TGR Haas F1 Team prides itself on being an ambitious challenger within Formula 1 backed by technical partnerships with Scuderia Ferrari and Toyota GAZOO Racing further underlining its on-going commitment to excellence and advancement within the sport. Founded by industrialist Gene Haas owner of Haas Automation, the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America with over 80 worldwide outlets TGR Haas F1 Team is headquartered in Kannapolis, North Carolina in the United States with additional operations in Banbury, England and Maranello, Italy. Domestically Gene Haas is a mainstay of the American motorsport scene having started his own NASCAR team in 2002. A 2008 partnership with champion driver Tony Stewart led to the renamed Stewart-Haas Racing becoming a powerhouse operation winning two NASCAR Cup titles and two NASCAR Xfinity championships. Haas's personal dedication to NASCAR continues with his current ownership of Haas Factory Team running in both the Cup and Xfinity series.

Info - www.haasf1team.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260603885322/en/

Contacts:

Emburse Contact:

Monique Daniel

Director of Communications

media@emburse.com

TGR Haas F1 Team Contacts:

Stuart Morrison

Director of Communications

smorrison@haasf1team.com

+44 7779 773466

Jessica Borrell

Head of F1 Communications

jborrell@haasf1team.com

+44 7851 332967

Megan Tidbury

Communications Manager

mtidbury@haasf1team.com

+44 7501 864668