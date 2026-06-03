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PR Newswire
03.06.2026 14:06 Uhr
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CAS Connections brings trusted scientific data and AI to leading R&D platforms

CAS announces strategic collaborations to embed reliable scientific data and CAS Newton agentic AI into leading workflow tools to increase research efficiency

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society specializing in scientific knowledge management, today announced CAS Connections, a new integration framework that embeds the CAS Content Collection and CAS Newton?, a recently launched agentic AI, directly into the R&D tools researchers already use. Initial collaborations with Albert Invent, Sapio Sciences, Inductive Bio, Scilligence, and Wolfram Research bring CAS content and capabilities into their platforms, putting trusted scientific information where discovery happens.

R&D teams rely on a portfolio of powerful digital platforms to move science forward. CAS Connections enhances those platforms by infusing more than 150 years of CAS-curated scientific knowledge and the conversational intelligence of CAS Newton directly into the tools researchers already trust. Integrated access to verified scientific information drives greater confidence in AI-generated answers and a more streamlined research workflow.

"With CAS Connections, scientists evaluating a new compound no longer need to leave their research platform to search CAS for prior art, safety data, or synthesis routes," said Tim Wahlberg, Interim President, CAS. "Integrations with these platforms rapidly extend the value CAS provides within digital R&D workflows, putting authoritative scientific knowledge where researchers already work."

CAS collaborations with Albert Invent, Sapio Sciences, Inductive Bio, Scilligence, and Wolfram Research represent the first phase of CAS Connections integrations. Additional collaborations will be announced throughout the year.

CAS Connections supports deployment within secure environments via API, Model Context Protocol (MCP), and AI platform integrations for tools such as Anthropic's Claude and Microsoft Copilot. Researchers can combine CAS data and the capabilities that power CAS SciFinder and CAS BioFinder with their organization's proprietary internal resources in their chosen portfolio of workflow platforms. With CAS Newton integration, aligned with the CAS Ethical Approach to AI, they can conduct conversational, multi-step research that returns cited, verifiable answers.

"We're building a future where chemists spend their time inventing, not fighting their tools," said Nick Talken, CEO and Co-Founder, Albert Invent. "By embedding CAS scientific and structured data directly into Albert OS, scientists can start with their intention and let the right data come to them, without jumping between systems or manually transferring information."

Efficient discovery depends on scientists having seamless access to reliable data and insights at each phase of the innovation process. CAS Connections delivers this directly within the tools scientists are already using, reducing context-switching and keeping research moving.

"CAS has built one of the most comprehensive maps of scientific information," said Josh Haimson, CEO and Co-Founder, Inductive Bio. "Their database of reactions, known transformations, and chemical data surfaced by Inductive Bio's AI chemistry assistant can inspire compound designs grounded in synthetic precedent, incorporate collective SAR knowledge, and assess novelty and FTO at the design stage, all within a single platform."

For more information about CAS Connections, visit www.cas.org/solutions/cas-connections.

About CAS
CAS connects the world's scientific knowledge to accelerate breakthroughs that improve lives. We empower global innovators to efficiently navigate today's complex data landscape and make confident decisions in each phase of the innovation journey. As a specialist in scientific knowledge management, our team builds the largest authoritative collection of human-curated scientific data in the world and provides essential information solutions, services, and expertise. Scientists, patent professionals, and business leaders across industries rely on CAS to help them uncover opportunities, mitigate risks, and unlock shared knowledge so they can get from inspiration to innovation faster. CAS is a division of the American Chemical Society. Connect with us at cas.org.

Media Contact
Peter Carlton
Senior Communications Manager, CAS
CAS-PR@cas.org

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cas-connections-brings-trusted-scientific-data-and-ai-to-leading-rd-platforms-302789251.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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