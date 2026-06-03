Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
UraniumX blickt nach frühem Bohr-Erfolg in eine goldene Zukunft der Atomkraft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.06.2026 14:06 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zifo to Present Biobank Data Breakthrough at the Festival of Genomics Boston

Zifo Presentation: Unveiling an enterprise platform that harmonizes 100 billion+ genetic association results across 30,000+ analyses.

BOSTON, Mass., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As biopharma companies grapple with a massive influx of fragmented multiomics data, Zifo is stepping onto the stage at the Festival of Genomics & Biodata in Boston to demonstrate how advanced scientific data engineering can unlock the pathway toward precision medicine.

Serving as an official Agenda Partner, Zifo arrives in Boston prepared to tackle the industry's most pressing data bottlenecks, headlined by a presentation that reveals how to transform hundreds of billions of raw genetic association results into immediate, actionable evidence.

The core challenge facing translational genomics today isn't a lack of data, but the fragmentation of it. Summary statistics from global biobanks are often siloed, agonizingly slow to query, and locked behind technical barriers that prevent non-computational scientists from leveraging them. Throughout the event, Zifo's experts will be on the ground to show organizations how to bridge this gap by applying FAIR data principles and robust data architectures that democratize access to critical scientific insights.

Early this year, Zifo, the leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science driven organizations and Maze Therapeutics Inc announced that they have partnered to solve the critical challenge of managing, storing, and scaling massive, disparate biobank data to help in their quest for precision medicine via AI-powered scientific workflows. https://zifornd.com/news/zifo-and-maze-therapeutics-partner-to-power-precision-medicine/

Unveiling a 10x Leap in Genomics Architecture

The centerpiece of Zifo's agenda partnership is a highly anticipated presentation on the Biopharma Data Management Stage, scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, 2026, from 16:40 to 17:10 EDT.

The session, titled "Turning Biobank-Scale Genetic Associations into Actionable Evidence for Drug Discovery," will be delivered by Sandor Szalma, Scientific Advisor and a Data Veteran in the Omics space at Zifo. Sandor will pull back the curtain on an enterprise-grade platform that successfully harmonizes and serves over 100 billion genetic association results across more than 30,000 analyses.

The presentation will detail how this cutting-edge system achieves unprecedented performance:

  • Hours to Seconds: How a scalable lakehouse architecture built on Apache Iceberg compresses complex genomic data query times from hours down to mere seconds.
  • Unprecedented Scale: Expanding supported scale by over 10x relative to comparable systems.
  • AI-Ready Provenance: The integration of strict auditability, role-based access, and FAIR-aligned data pathways designed to feed directly into downstream AI/ML models.

Connect with Zifo at Stand 44

"Advanced therapeutics require a data foundation that moves at the speed of scientific curiosity," said Zifo's Sandor Szalma. "We look forward to connecting with pioneers in Boston to discuss how combining deep scientific domain knowledge with modern data lakehouse architecture can remove the friction from R&D and accelerate the translation of genetic insights into clinical breakthroughs."

For more information regarding the presentation or to view the full event schedule, visit the official event page: https://festivalofgenomics.com/boston

About Zifo

Zifo is the leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations. With extensive solutions and services expertise spanning research, development, manufacturing, and clinical domains, Zifo serves a diverse range of industries-including Pharma, Biotech, Chemicals, Food and Beverage, Oil & Gas, and FMCG. Trusted by over 190 organizations worldwide, Zifo is the partner of choice for advancing digital scientific innovation. https://zifornd.com/; https://zifornd.com/practical-ai-blueprints/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731415/6001534/Zifo_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zifo-to-present-biobank-data-breakthrough-at-the-festival-of-genomics-boston-302790104.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.