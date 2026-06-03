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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2026 14:06 Uhr
51 Leser
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Asia Broadband Inc.: Market Valuation of AABB Gold and Silver Holdings Nears $90M As Precious Metal Strategy Gathers Momentum

LAS VEGAS, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) ("AABB" or the "Company") is delighted to report that the current estimated market value of its gold and silver physical bullion holdings has climbed to near $90 million, based on the recent disclosures of the Company, previous holdings valuations and current precious metals market conditions.

In the most recent disclosure for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, the Company reported gold and silver bullion holdings of $43.5 million at historical cost. This compares to $39.5 million at the close of 2025 and $33.5 million at year-end 2024, a trend reflecting the continuing efforts of the Company's to retain a portion of its mineral production in physical gold and silver, as opposed to liquidating all of the produced metals.

In addition, the Company's Q1 2026 production showed gold and silver mineral production of $6.27 million and retention of another $4 million, which was added directly to the gold and silver bullion holdings.

The Company previously reported that its gold and silver holdings had grown in value to an estimated $76 million from its historical cost on the balance sheet, resulting in unrealized gains of $38 million at that time. Since then, the Company has maintained its accumulation of gold and silver through the retention of production, while prices of gold and silver remain at record levels. Based on these facts, management estimates that the current spot market value of the gold and silver bullion of the Company now reaches near $90 million, subject to normal variations in gold and silver prices.

"This is one area of the story of Asia Broadband that deserves more attention," said Chris Torres, President and CEO of Asia Broadband. "Our financial statements reflect the historical cost of our gold and silver bullion holdings but the reality of the market value of those metals is much greater. We have worked hard for many years building a solid physical bullion base and we are seeing the increased value of that work now in today's precious metal markets."

AABB views the Company's growing physical bullion as a competitive advantage in all aspects of its gold and silver business. The strategy of accumulating gold and silver as physical metal holdings on a quarterly basis bolsters the balance sheet value of the Company, builds long-term shareholder value, and provides the foundation for the development of a gold and silver digital asset system of products like AABBG and AABBS.

In addition to its physical bullion, Asia Broadband has been expanding its production of gold and silver through its processing facilities in Mexico. Previously, AABB forecasted gross revenue from gold and silver production to exceed $25 million in 2026 due to plant operations, both existing and under expansion.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold and silver holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG and AABBS mine-to-token gold and silver-backed cryptocurrencies within its own proprietary GoldAxis Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Contact the Company at:

General Email:ir@asiabroadbandinc.com
Token Support:support@aabbgmine2token.com
Company Websites:www.asiabroadbandinc.com
www.aabbgmine2token.com
www.goldenbaboons.com
Phone:702-744-4785

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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