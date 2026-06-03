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ACCESS Newswire
03.06.2026 14:14 Uhr
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Mercury Shipping: Mercury Expands San Francisco Presence by Acquisition of King Courier

Acquisition expands Mercury's healthcare logistics services across the West Coast

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Today, Mercury, a global healthcare and life sciences logistics provider, announced the acquisition of King Courier, a longtime San Francisco-based logistics partner that has supported healthcare, biotech, and legal customers throughout Northern California for decades.

The acquisition expands Mercury's on-the-ground operations and logistics services in one of the nation's largest biotech and healthcare hubs, while giving King Courier customers access to Mercury's international and cold-chain shipping services, as well as their proprietary customer portal and 24/7 "squad" service teams.

"We've had a partnership with King Courier for nearly ten years, based on mutual trust and providing the best service for our customers," said Josh Medow, CEO of Mercury. "To continue this and provide even more comprehensive service to our customers, combining our teams was a natural next step. We're now expanding our on-the-ground presence in San Francisco while giving King Courier's customers access to Mercury's broader healthcare, cold chain, domestic, and international shipping capabilities."

King Courier employs nearly 30 drivers, dispatchers, and operations personnel, primarily serving customers throughout San Francisco and the surrounding region. The company is known for its local courier expertise, including bicycle and vehicle delivery services.

"For years, I've been planning my retirement and looking for the right team to carry forward the legacy we built at King," said Chris Snell, owner of King Courier. "When I met Josh and the Mercury team, it was clear they were the right fit. Mercury isn't owned by private equity; they're in it for the long run: building technology, taking care of their employees, and serving their customers well. Our values are aligned, and I'm proud to tell our team and customers that they'll be in good hands."

Through the acquisition, existing King Courier customers will continue receiving the local service they rely on while gaining access to Mercury's global logistics infrastructure. While Mercury remains focused on healthcare and life sciences logistics, the company will continue supporting King Courier's existing customer relationships across industries, including legal and professional services.

"This is ultimately about strengthening our service," said Medow. "We're combining a deeply established local operation with Mercury's broader logistics network to better support customers who depend on speed, reliability, and specialized transportation expertise."

About Mercury
Mercury is a global healthcare and life sciences logistics provider specializing in time-critical, temperature-sensitive, and highly regulated shipments. Operating in more than 200 countries, Mercury supports pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and research organizations through customized logistics solutions, cold chain expertise, and around-the-clock customer support.

Contact Information

Carey Cifranic
carey@satoricommunication.com

SOURCE: Mercury Shipping



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mercury-expands-san-francisco-presence-by-acquisition-of-king-courier-1172299

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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